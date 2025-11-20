State Auditor Finds Byron Public Schools Lacked Required Credit Card Documentation - For November, 20, 2025

State Auditor Finds Byron Public Schools Lacked Required Credit Card Documentation

The Minnesota Office of the State Auditor (OSA) found that Byron Public Schools failed to meet state requirements for documenting credit card purchases, underscoring ongoing concerns about local government compliance with financial safeguards regarding credit cards.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – On October 28, 2025, State Auditor Julie Blaha sent a letter to Byron Public School Board Members and the Superintendent outlining findings from a review of the district’s credit card purchases from July 1, 2023, through December 18, 2024. The review found the district failed to provide the OSA with complete documentation for its credit card activity: 30% (or $59,552) of purchases lacked required receipts or itemization, and the district used its credit card to buy gift cards, a generally unauthorized practice.

“The findings in the Byron review continue a troubling trend we have seen in local governments’ use of credit cards,” Auditor Blaha said. “Minnesota laws governing local government credit card purchases include safeguards to protect taxpayer funds from fraud, misuse, and error. Thorough documentation is a key safeguard, along with appropriate review and approval processes. Without the required documentation, governing bodies are hamstrung in ensuring public dollars are spent lawfully and prudently.”

In recent years, the OSA issued similar letters to other local governments, finding a need for better oversight of credit card activity. These included letters to the City of North Saint Paul (2023), the City of Kettle River (2023), Rockford Area Schools (2021), and Shakopee Public Schools (2019).

In the letter to Byron Public Schools, the OSA recommended the district maintain records of all credit card purchases, require itemized receipts, refrain from purchasing gift cards, and adopt a formal policy for credit card use and board oversight.

“I commend the new school district staff for already beginning work on such a policy,” Auditor Blaha said. “That responsiveness bodes well for future internal controls and compliance.”

The full letter to Byron Public Schools is available on the OSA website.

