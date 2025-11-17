Auditor Blaha Warns That Trump Administration Policies Will Keep Driving Up Housing Costs and Undercut Job Growth - For November 17, 2025

Auditor Blaha Warns That Trump Administration Policies Will Keep Driving Up Housing Costs and Undercut Job Growth

“When tariffs raise the price of materials and federal programs shift without warning, our communities pay the price,” Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha said. “It creates workforce uncertainty, and makes it harder for Minnesotans to build, buy and afford their homes.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will join state and building trades leaders on a press call [RSVP HERE] Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. CST to outline how policies from the Trump administration are undercutting Minnesota’s economy and destabilizing farming communities.

They will address sweeping tariffs on construction materials and proposed changes to federal housing programs. These policy changes drive up costs for families, slows construction and hinders job growth. These actions add pressure on households already facing rising food and healthcare costs and strain state budgets amid growing economic uncertainty.

What:

State Fiscal Officers and Building Trades Leaders Warn That Trump Administration Policies Will Keep Driving Up Housing Costs and Undercut Job Growth

Who:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young

Jason Wardrip, Business Manager of the Colorado Building and Construction Trades Council

Dave Wallack, Executive Director, For The Long Term

When:

Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. CST

RSVP:

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.

