Berlin Barracks/Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3003262

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/20/25 at approximately 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Websterville Road, Barre Town, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

 

ACCUSED: Evan Cross                                              

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/21/25 Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks initiated an investigation of a sexual assault that occurred in a parking area on Websterville Road in Barre Town. Investigation revealed that Evan Cross, 18, of Barre sexually assaulted a juvenile female who was known to him inside a vehicle at that location.

 

On 11/20/25 at approximately 1240 hours, Cross surrendered himself at the Berlin Barracks. Cross was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/04/25 to answer to the charge of Sexual Assault. He was subsequently released.

 

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be made public following Cross' arraignment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/25 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

