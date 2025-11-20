Berlin Barracks/Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3003262
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/20/25 at approximately 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Websterville Road, Barre Town, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Evan Cross
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/21/25 Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks initiated an investigation of a sexual assault that occurred in a parking area on Websterville Road in Barre Town. Investigation revealed that Evan Cross, 18, of Barre sexually assaulted a juvenile female who was known to him inside a vehicle at that location.
On 11/20/25 at approximately 1240 hours, Cross surrendered himself at the Berlin Barracks. Cross was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/04/25 to answer to the charge of Sexual Assault. He was subsequently released.
No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be made public following Cross' arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191
Legal Disclaimer:
