Adit launches next-generation AI Suite: Transforming the front desk with Call Intelligence that listens, learns and acts

Adit launches an expanded AI Suite to modernize patient communication, fix revenue leaks, and streamline front-desk operations for healthcare practices.

Offices invest heavily in marketing, but without the right intelligence, they’re leaving thousands of dollars on the table every month. Our goal is to help practices manage communication smarter.” — Ali Jhaver, CEO, Adit

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adit, the all-in-one AI-powered practice growth platform trusted by 5,000+ healthcare practices, today announced the launch of its expanded Adit AI Suite, a breakthrough collection of intelligent tools designed to modernize patient communication, eliminate revenue leaks, and streamline front-desk operations with unparalleled precision.Built using millions of minutes of real patient conversations and advanced conversational intelligence models, Adit’s new AI Suite introduces deeper automation, richer insights, and smarter decision-making capabilities that transform the way practices operate. Adit’s Call Intelligence goes beyond basic call transcripts. It uses generative and predictive AI to understand why a patient is calling, what they need, and what the practice should do next.“We’ve seen firsthand how front-desk bottlenecks impact patient satisfaction and revenue,” said Josh Gosnell, VP of Revenue at Adit.“Adit Call Intelligence doesn’t just capture calls, it understands them, giving practices the power to convert missed opportunities into real growth.”Why practices need this shift:Front desk inefficiencies continue to be one of the biggest hidden revenue leaks for practices. Missed calls, untracked follow-ups, manual note-taking, and inconsistent staff performance often lead to:- Lost scheduling opportunities- Delayed call-backs- Poor patient experience- Inaccurate data for decision-makingAdit’s Call Intelligence directly addresses these issues by giving practices total visibility into call performance, patient sentiment, and follow-up workflows, all in real time.“ Offices invest heavily in marketing, but without the right intelligence, they’re leaving thousands of dollars on the table every month,” said Ali Jhaver, CEO of Adit.“Our goal is simple: help practices manage communication smarter so they can focus on delivering care, not managing chaos.”About Adit:Adit is a leading healthcare software company transforming how these sectors are managing their operations. Its all-in-one AI powered platform offers VoIP Phone Systems, Online Scheduling, Practice Analytics, Digital Forms, Reviews, Payments, and now, AI Call Intelligence. Trusted by over 5000+ practices and 30k+ active users onboarded, Adit helps practices streamline operations, enhance communication, and grow revenue with intelligent, data-driven tools.Learn more about Adit AI: www.adit.com/call-intelligence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.