Adit Brings Its All-in-One Power to Orthodontic Practices

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orthodontists, you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity! The chaos of juggling multiple platforms, paper forms, and missed patient connections is officially over. Adit, the practice management platform trusted by thousands of dental and healthcare providers, is now available for orthodontic clinics with features designed specifically for the pace and precision of orthodontic workflows.From real-time treatment tracking to automated reminders and payments, Adit’s all-in-one platform is helping orthodontic teams streamline operations, fill more chairs, and elevate the patient experience all without adding to their workload.Why are Orthodontists making the switch?With Adit, orthodontists no longer need to glue together different platforms. The software combines everything needed to run a modern ortho practice, while adding powerful automation where it counts most.Here’s what Adit brings to the table:- Smart Scheduling + Patient Info CardsSee who’s calling and access patient details instantly. View appointment history, treatment stage, insurance info, balances, and more, before even picking up the phone.- Auto-Filled Medical History and FormsAutomatically collect and sync medical history, allergies, and treatment data, personalized to each appointment type.- ASAP Lists + Recall CampaignsFill last-minute gaps with targeted patient outreach. When a cancellation hits your schedule, Adit sends alerts and rebooking options automatically.- Mass Texting & Segmented CommunicationSend personalized reminders, retainer care tips, or check-in messages to specific patient groups based on treatment plans or appointment status.- Multilingual Reminders & Recall AutomationCustomize text, email, or call reminders by appointment type, from braces adjustments and aligner pickups to surgery follow-ups and retainer checks.- Integrated Payments with Adit PayPatients can pay in seconds with text-to-pay, while payments auto-post to your ledger. Flexible payment plans and membership support are built in.While many platforms attempt to “fit” orthodontics into their dental systems, Adit took a different route, building features tailored specifically for orthodontic workflows “We didn’t just copy-paste our dental tools,” added Ali.“We spent time with orthodontists, observed their flow, and created a system that handles everything from fixed appliances to aligner trays and multi-phase treatment tracking. It’s all connected, and it’s all automated.”Early results, big impactOrthodontic clinics in Adit’s early adopter program have already seen measurable benefits: fewer no-shows, more efficient rebooking, and happier front desk teams.Ready to make smarter decisions?Orthodontists now have the opportunity to get in early and claim 3 months free as part of Adit’s early adoption program. Whether you're solo, multi-location, or scaling, Adit brings the tools to help your practice run smarter and grow faster, without the burnout.About AditAdit is a leading healthcare software company transforming how practices manage their day-to-day operations. Known for its intuitive, all-in-one practice management platform , Adit supports over 3,500+ practices by streamlining operations, improving patient engagement, and boosting revenue. Now expanding into the chiropractic field, Adit continues to lead innovation in practice automation and healthcare intelligence.

