Adit Expands Into Chiropractic Care, Bringing Experience From 3,500+ Practices

The all-in-one platform for Chiropractors

Adit, a leading all-in-one platform healthcare is now proud to announce its official expansion in Chiro.

From day one, our mission has been to simplify practice operations and help healthcare providers do more with less. Expanding into chiropractic care is a natural extension of that vision! Team Adit.” — Ali Jhaver, CEO, Adit

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chiropractors now have access to the powerful digital tools that have helped revolutionize Dental and Optometry practice management.Adit, a leading all-in-one platform healthcare known for transforming dental practice operations, is proud to announce its official expansion into the chiropractic industry . With this move, Adit brings its industry-best software trusted by over 3500 practices, to help chiropractors streamline workflows, enhance patient communication, and improve revenue performance.Why Chiropractors Are Turning to Adit- Tailored to support practice growth, Adit’s platform offers a robust suite of integrated tools designed to help chiropractic practices thrive, including:- All-in-one and powerful - Adit combines scheduling, billing, patient communication, and engagement in one platform- Save time and reduce workload - Automate administrative tasks and reduce staff workload by up to 50%, so you can focus on patient care.- Lower costs, greater value - Get all the features you need at a better price than other chiropractic software -no hidden fees or costly add-ons.- Boosts patient retention and growth - Automated reminders, follow-ups, and easy online booking help keep patients engaged and your schedule full.-Accessible anytime, anywhere - Cloud-based access allows you to manage your practice from the office, your phone, or remotely"We've seen firsthand how front desk chaos affects revenue. With Adit, chiropractors can finally take control of their workflows, boost team performance, and improve patient experience, without the hassle of multiple tools!" - Josh Gosnell, VP Revenue, Adit.Adit brings its A-game to front desk chaos- so your team doesn’t have to.What sets Adit apart is its best-in-class software suite, designed to offer the flexibility and functionality to grow your practice without the chaos. For the team at Adit, it’s all about helping practices boost case acceptance, patient reactivation, and satisfaction through intelligent automation so you can stay focused on what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care.The Adit promise: Supporting practice growth, not just operationsBeyond scheduling and communication, Adit empowers chiropractors to scale their practice with:- Communicate with patients better using Adit Voice- Simplify operations with Digital Forms- Receive payments seamlessly with Adit Pay- Manage your reputation with Pozative ReviewsA platform that grows with youWhether you’re a solo chiropractor or running multiple locations, Adit’s flexible platform is built to adapt as your clinic grows."This isn't about just another software, it's about creating systems that attract, convert, and retain more patients. With Adit, we're giving every practice, big or small, the ability to compete, grow, and scale with confidence." - Fahad Hashimi, VP Demand Gen, Adit.About Adit:Adit is a leading healthcare software company transforming how practices manage their day-to-day operations. Known for its intuitive, all-in-one practice management platform , Adit supports over 3,500+ practices by streamlining operations, improving patient engagement, and boosting revenue. Now expanding into the chiropractic field, Adit continues to lead innovation in practice automation and healthcare intelligence.

