Cloudticity Scales Security for Human Connection Startup Warmer

Trusted by healthcare organizations nationwide, Cloudticity delivers expert cloud engineering and continuous compliance. Warmer is a platform where you can connect with real people on matters that matter to you.

Warmer Achieved Compliance Swiftly, While Connecting Individuals Through Lived Experience

It's like having an on-demand cybersecurity team - and when you don't have those internal resources, this is really important.” — Dr. Adam Glasofer, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Warmer

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudticity , healthcare’s digital enablement partner, helped human connection startup Warmer scale security and facilitate growth. Warmer is a platform where you can connect with real people on matters that matter to you. From career shifts, to getting through cancer, to raising an unruly toddler, or surviving a breakup, Warmer’s philosophy is that no degree or AI search can provide what lived experience teaches us.Through seamless integration with AWS, Clouditcity Oxygen now provides the Warmer team with real time compliance insights. Warmer’s excellent cybersecurity hygiene and compliance demonstrate responsible execution of their core mission to help people feel less alone in their struggles. With Cloudticity, Warmer has a partner that not only understands their needs as a startup, but also their desire to stay compliant in facilitating life-altering connections on their platform and managing data driving deeply personal interaction.“We’re proud to support Warmer in their mission of facilitating human connection” said Gerry Miller, CEO of Cloudticity. “Seeing our security experts and Cloudticity Oxygen platform work together as excellent resources for the Warmer team brings us so much fulfillment.”Through this partnership, Warmer has the backing of the Cloudticity team to address their needs in real time. When Warmer experienced a serious threat to the security of their new website, Cloudticity jumped in to support right away. Within just two hours of discovering the threat, the Cloudticity team helped Warmer to mitigate it. And within 48 hours, they had implemented steps to ensure they wouldn’t be vulnerable to a similar threat again.“It's like having an on-demand cybersecurity team - and when you don't have those internal resources, this is really important,” said Dr. Adam Glasofer, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Warmer. “A lot of the other solutions that we spoke with can flag issues, and that’s great. But then what do I do with that? Who am I tapping for help?”Cloudticity provides top-notch security to Warmer, while also saving them time and money. They understand the demands of a startup and the flexibility and agility required for success. Cloudticity was able to get Warmer’s expanding AWS environment compliant swiftly, and its clear-cut business model gives the Warmer team confidence that they won’t ever be surprised by hidden costs — a critical provision for a growing startup.“Cloudticity cares about startups,” said Dr. Glasofer. “They work with big enterprises, but they were a startup at one point, too, so I think they understand the journey firsthand and the challenges that founders face. They’ve been a very good partner for us. That was evident from day one.”Though Warmer provides subclinical services, protecting user data is incredibly important to its team. They are not bound by HIPAA requirements, but maintaining compliance is critical from a functional and reputational perspective. Warmer’s data is protected, a critical piece in facilitating their vision that, ultimately, you’ll be able to find genuine support and a person who understands on their platform no matter the issue.“The ability to do that is very validating,” said Dr. Glasofer. “But without all the things that happen on the backend, we can’t make a difference like that.”To learn more about how this partnership is helping facilitate life-changing human connection with top-notch compliance, read the full case study About CloudticityCloudticity is healthcare’s digital enablement partner. We build and manage healthcare cloud environments across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud for what’s next. We automate regulatory compliance like HITRUST and HIPAA, streamline data sharing, and create AI-ready solutions that drive innovation without slowing you down. Trusted by healthcare organizations nationwide, Cloudticity delivers expert cloud engineering and continuous compliance so you can focus on advancing care — not managing infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.cloudticity.com About WarmerWarmer is a platform where you can connect with real people on matters that matter to you. Unlike traditional social media, Warmer offers real connection with someone who really gets you because they’ve been through what you’re going through. No ads, no algorithms, no endless scrolling—it’s social, without the side effects. To learn more, visit www.warmer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.