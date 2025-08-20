Cloudticity Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on 2025 Next Generation MSP List

Cloudticity named to the 2025 Next Generation MSP List

The Next Generation List Honors Industry’s Most Innovative, Growth-Focused MSPs

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudticity has been named as one of the world’s most innovative managed service providers on the prestigious 2025 Next Generation rankings produced by the publisher of the MSP 501 awards.MSP Summit is pleased to name Cloudticity to the 2025 Next Generation."We’re honored to be recognized on the 2025 Next Generation MSP list," said Gerry Miller, CEO of Cloudticity. “At Cloudticity, we’re helping humans get healthier by creating innovative solutions that support healthcare IT teams to leverage the full potential of cloud technologies. This recognition affirms our dedication to innovation. We believe the cloud isn’t just something to be managed, it’s something that moves you forward."This year’s winners were selected based on a proprietary methodology to measure MSP innovation that includes such factors as above-average revenue growth from managed services, partnerships with the industry’s leading vendors, and delivering AI-powered solutions to their customers.The Next Generation list, affiliated with the MSP 501, honors the world’s highest-performing managed service and technology providers who drive a new wave of growth and innovation for the technology services channel via ground-breaking solutions. Many of these MSPs generate recurring revenue from cloud, security, unified communications, and other solutions to small, medium, and large clients.Due to their growth, drive, and innovation, Next Generation MSPs represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. This year’s Next Generation winners were selected from all of the 2025 applications received for the MSP 501. They achieved outstanding results in areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, backup and recovery and AI services.The Next Generation MSPs will be recognized during this year’s MSP Summit and during the MSP 501 Gala.“We're thrilled to announce the 2025 Next Generation award winners—true trailblazers who represent the future of managed services," said Robert DeMarzo, V.P. of content for Informa’s channel events."These innovative MSPs aren't just meeting industry benchmarks—they're redefining them. With revenue portfolios heavily weighted toward managed services, professional services, and recurring cloud offerings, they've demonstrated exceptional business acumen while serving critical sectors like healthcare, finance, and government. What truly sets this year's winners apart is their commitment to AI integration across their entire service spectrum—from cybersecurity and cloud services to data analytics and network optimization. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our exclusive MSP 501 Awards Gala on September 17 in Orlando."“When pouring through the mounds of data we collect to select the MSP 501, we notice true trailblazers that can shake up the cutting-edge strategies and groundbreaking solutions,” said Informa’s Dave Raffo, manager of the MPS 501 and Next Generation programs. “That was the basis for our MSP Next Generation list, which recognizes the most innovative MSPs poised to skyrocket in the industry, from AI integration pioneers to operational efficiency champions.”BackgroundThe 2025 MSP 501 and Next Generation lists are based on data collected online from February to June 2025. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.About CloudticityCloudticity is healthcare’s digital enablement partner. We build and manage healthcare cloud environments across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud for what’s next. We automate regulatory compliance like HITRUST and HIPAA, streamline data sharing, and create AI-ready solutions that drive innovation without slowing you down. Trusted by healthcare organizations nationwide, Cloudticity delivers expert cloud engineering and continuous compliance so you can focus on advancing care — not managing infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.cloudticity.com About Channel PartnersChannel Partners is an events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.Channel Partners properties include awards programs such as the MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; and unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit.

