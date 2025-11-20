Twelve Days of Houstonian Gifts for Fitness and Wellness Enthusiasts

Fitness and wellness professionals at The Houstonian Club review gear, recovery tools, and lifestyle essentials while curating the 12 Days of Christmas Gift Guide. Set on a 27 acre wooded retreat beside Memorial Park, The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa sits just minutes from downtown and the Galleria while offering the feel of a secluded resort in the heart of Houston. This year's 12 Days of Houstonian Gifts highlights thoughtful picks that support movement, recovery, rest, and daily routines. The Houstonian's holiday gift lineup blends luxury, function, and wellness driven benefits for recipients of all ages. Houstonian and Trellis Spa gift cards give recipients the freedom to choose their own experience, from restorative spa treatments to dining, shopping, or a future stay on the beautiful campus.

The Houstonian Club is introducing its 12 Days of Christmas Gift Guide, created by its team of fitness and wellness professionals health and wellness goals.

Everything in this gift guide earned its place because it helps someone feel better, move better, or rest with more ease.” — Vicki Bernstein, Director of Brand Strategy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosing the right gift is easier with a team that lives and works in the world of health, movement, and recovery. At The Houstonian Club , staff members from fitness, wellness, and performance programs had the simple goal of finding items that support the mind, body, and daily routines of the people receiving them.The team reviewed everything from recovery devices and gym accessories to mats, beauty products, and sleep aids. Each suggestion earned its place because it served a clear purpose and delivered tangible benefits during training, in the home, or on the go. The result is 12 gifts that help people start the New Year feeling grounded, restored, and ready for what is next."Our team wanted gifts that people would reach for often, not items that sit untouched," said Vicki Bernstein, Director of Brand Strategy. "Everything in this gift guide earned its place because it helps someone feel better, move better, or rest with more ease."TheraFace Glo MaskTherabody's LED face mask combines 504 red, infrared, and blue LED lights to visibly improve overall skin health in just 12 minutes a day. The mask improves skin's appearance and offers a gentle scalp massage for a spa-like experience.Stakt MatAvailable in six colors, Stakt is the only two-in-one fitness mat that doubles as a block for added versatility during workouts and extra support.S. Bell Designs Mini Pave Diamond Disc BraceletCrafted by local jeweler S. Bell Designs, this 14K yellow gold and diamond bracelet is a classic gift for anyone this holiday season.Ralph Lauren Bellport Canvas Extra Large ToteAn elevated, durable classic, this oversized tote is excellent for the gym or travel, with a double layer of canvas, Italian leather trim, and a zip closure.Bala BanglesBala Bangles provide a constant yet comfortable resistance during any workout. Very versatile, they can be worn on wrists or ankles for athletic, recreational, and working at home.Spanx Air Essentials SetThe AirEssentials collection is made with lightweight, luxuriously soft, ultra-drapey fabric. Designed in multiple colors, these ultimate throw-on-and-go pieces are great for a comfortable style.Barefoot Dreams Ribbed ThrowPerfect for all seasons, this luxurious throw gives the feeling of being hugged by a soft weighted blanket.TheraBody Sleep MaskThis ultra-comfortable, 100% blackout eye mask features three quiet, soothing vibration patterns that are scientifically proven to help fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, get deeper sleep, and wake up less throughout the night.Big Love Tennis BackpackGreat for younger tennis players, the Big Love Tennis Backpack is functional and fun.Ultimate Pickleball Starter KitGear up for fun and excitement on the court with the Ultimate Pickleball Starter Kit made for beginners looking for quality, convenience, and an effortless introduction to the game.Staycation at The Houstonian HotelExperience the ease of staying in with a Houstonian Hotel staycation designed for the whole family. Enjoy spacious rooms, wooded trails, and poolside relaxation, all with the convenience of being right here in the heart of Houston. It is a resort-style escape that feels worlds away yet close to home.Houstonian/ Trellis Spa Gift CardA gift card to use on the Houstonian Campus is always the right fit. From soothing escapes at Trellis Spa to exquisite dining and unforgettable stays. Gift cards are available at Trellis Spa, The Shop at The Houstonian, or the Front Desk of The Houstonian Hotel. E-gift cards are available online.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise studios, a cycle studio, dedicated Pilates studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare, smoothies, and proudly serves Starbucks. The club offers chic boutique shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian, a registered dietitian, and a wellness and recovery suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.