The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Expands Wellness and Recovery Experiences for Holiday and New Year Stays

Guests at The Houstonian can now enjoy expanded wellness and recovery packages designed to slow down, restore energy, and elevate the holiday or New Year stay. The Covery offers cutting-edge recovery treatments including Cryotherapy, Ballancer Pro, and Red Light Therapy for ultimate rejuvenation. Bring the spa to your suite with Spaaah My Room, featuring plush robes, a Theragun mini, and luxury wellness essentials delivered directly to you.

The Houstonian is introducing expanded offerings that invite guests to slow down, restore energy, and easily build wellness into their stay.

Many guests arrive hoping for moments that feel unhurried. These packages create space for that, whether someone wants a quiet afternoon at the spa or therapies that support deeper recovery.” — Kelleye Martin, Trellis Spa Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa , located in the heart of Houston and recently recognized as the No. 1 Resort Hotel in Texas in the 2025 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, has introduced new wellness and recovery offerings for hotel guests. Designed for those looking for ways to unwind during the holiday season or support personal wellness in the new year, the experiences highlight The Houstonian's commitment to restorative travel.Guests can now arrange three new wellness and recovery packages at Trellis Spa and The Covery by The Houstonian Club . Both are located steps from guest rooms, creating a seamless stay at the resort where self-care, balance, and renewal service appointments are thoughtfully arranged and guaranteed prior to arrival.The Trellis Signature Package includes a 50-minute Signature Massage, a 50-minute Signature Facial, and a 50-minute Signature Pedicure. The Trellis Spa and The Covery Wellness Package offers a Red Light Therapy Session, a Brain Tap Session, a Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment, and a Tranquility 50-Minute Pro Sleep Massage. The Covery Package provides Cryotherapy, Ballancer Pro, and Red Light Therapy.According to Houstonian Marketing Director Seliece Womble, the new offerings are a way to give guests more ways to pause, reset, and even address jetlag during this busy time of year. “Many guests arrive hoping for a moment that feels unhurried. These packages create space for that, whether someone wants a quiet afternoon at the spa or a combination of therapies like lymphatic drainage with hydration to enhance detoxification and support deeper recovery.”Between services, guests at Trellis Spa may enjoy the Soaking Pools and Garden, tranquility room, spa amenities, and the spacious locker room. For those wishing to add a unique experience to their stay, the Spaaah My Room package delivers a host of curated comforts directly to the guest's room. The package includes a seersucker plush robe, a Theragun mini massager, a Knesko Gold Repair Collagen Eye Mask, and the Natura Bissé Diamond Well Living De Stress Oil.For guests who prefer to include exercise as part of their wellness routine, access to the Club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with more than 300 pieces of equipment, over 180 group exercise classes, and three temperature-controlled resort pools are available – all without a resort fee. For access to the finest racquet-sports pros in the city, hotel guests may schedule a 30-minute pickleball, padel, or tennis lesson at The Houstonian Club.The Houstonian encourages guests to reserve services in advance to support rest, recovery, and a sense of ease throughout the holiday period. Hotel guests may find further package information and reservations at Houstonian Wellness & Recovery or call Trellis Spa at 713-685-6790.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is renowned for its timeless elegance, exquisite décor, private fitness club, and involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. The resort was named the No. 1 Resort in Texas by Travel + Leisure readers in the World’s Best Awards in 2022, 2023, and 2025. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 261 guest rooms and 19 suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list. The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. In 2025, the hotel completed a refresh of its 36,400 square feet of 25 indoor meeting spaces and ballrooms, ranging from 432 to 6,634 square feet, across two levels of the hotel. It also offers 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space, complemented by a “Houstonian Experiences” menu to cater to corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations.The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise studios, a cycle studio, dedicated Pilates studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children aged 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare smoothies and proudly serves Starbucks. The club offers chic boutique shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian, a registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery.At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury day spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna, and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers the best in luxury skincare with Natura Bissé, ComfortZone, and HydraFacial facials and body treatments. As a full-service spa, Trellis features massages, body treatments, hand and foot treatments, and other indulgences. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation.The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.