The Houstonian Club Shares Expert Hydration Tips for Holiday Travelers

Most people do not realize how quickly dehydration can sneak up while traveling. A little preparation goes a long way in helping you feel steady and comfortable during and after your trip.” — Elayna Nunley, Registered Dietitian

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the busy holiday season underway, The Houstonian Club is reminding travelers that staying hydrated is one of the simplest ways to maintain energy, focus, and overall well-being on the road. Known as one of the nation’s leading fitness and wellness destinations, The Houstonian Club has long been a resource for members seeking evidence-based guidance on health, performance, and daily habits. This season, the club’s registered dietitian, Elena Nunley , is helping travelers understand why hydration matters more when taking to the skies.Air travel can leave people feeling tired, dehydrated, and out of balance for reasons that are not always obvious. Cabin air has significantly lower humidity than ground level, and pressure and oxygen levels shift throughout a flight. Add the stress of navigating airports, changing time zones, and squeezing into crowded spaces, and the body has a lot to manage.“Most people do not realize how quickly dehydration can sneak up while traveling,” says Nunley. “You are dealing with dry cabin air, long lines, and irregular routines. A little preparation goes a long way in helping you feel steady and comfortable during and after your trip.”Nunley shares her top recommendations for staying hydrated during the busy holiday travel season:• Sip steadily, not suddenly. Bring a reusable water bottle and drink consistently rather than waiting until you feel thirsty.• Balance out dehydrating beverages. Coffee, alcohol, and sodas can increase fluid loss. If you choose them, pair each serving with an equal amount of water.• Pack water-rich snacks. Fruits and vegetables like oranges, grapes, cucumbers, and celery provide hydration, vitamins, and fiber.• Hydrate more in the air. Cabin conditions quickly pull moisture from the body. Aim for roughly eight ounces of water for every hour spent in flight."Hydration does not need to be complicated," Nunley says. "Pack smart, sip often, and choose foods that support your body. A few simple habits can help you land feeling clear and energized." Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise studios, a cycle studio, dedicated Pilates studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare, smoothies, and proudly serves Starbucks. The club offers chic boutique shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian, a registered dietitian, and a wellness and recovery suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

