FLEOA Commends Passage of Continuing Resolution, Calls for Timely Enactment of Comprehensive Federal Budget

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Commends Passage of Continuing Resolution, Calls for Timely Enactment of Comprehensive Federal Budget

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) commends those Members of Congress who supported passage of the continuing resolution and three regular appropriations bills to reopen the federal government and end the longest shutdown in U.S. history. While this action restores funding for essential federal services and allows federal law enforcement professionals to resume their duties with pay without further disruption, the majority of federal agencies will face another funding crisis on January 30, 2026, if Congress does not continue to work in a bipartisan fashion to pass the remaining FY 2026 appropriations bills.“FLEOA appreciates the Congressional cooperation that led to the reopening of the federal government,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of FLEOA. “We now urge Congress to act swiftly and collaboratively to enact a full-year appropriations measure well before the January 30 deadline, thereby avoiding another lapse in funding. Our nation’s law enforcement officers, and the citizens they protect, deserve the stability and predictability that only a complete budget can provide.”During periods of government shutdown, most federal law enforcement officers are classified as essential personnel and must continue to report for duty without pay. Support staff and administrative personnel, however, are often furloughed. This dynamic imposes significant financial strain on officers and their families, disrupts critical operational support, and can compromise both mission readiness and public safety. FLEOA also strongly urges Congress to pass Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) “Shutdown Fairness Act,” this year which would protect the financial security of federal law enforcement officers during any future shutdown.“Federal law enforcement officers continued to perform their duties throughout the shutdown with professionalism and commitment, despite the personal and financial hardships caused by delayed compensation,” Silverman continued. “No federal employee charged with safeguarding the public should be compelled to endure such conditions as a consequence of budgetary impasse.”FLEOA remains committed to working in partnership with Congress and the Administration to ensure uninterrupted government operations and to establish long-term budgetary stability. The Association stands ready to support policy efforts that strengthen the operational readiness, financial security, andoverall effectiveness of the federal law enforcement community.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, whoserve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties orcandidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement

