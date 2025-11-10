Defenders Gateway to Support Inaugural Big Blue Bash at Mar-a-Lago with Exclusive Aviation Auction Experience

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defenders Gateway is honored to announce its participation in the Big Blue Bash, a black-tie gala taking place on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, at President Trump’s world-renowned Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.The event is hosted by Law Enforcement Today in support of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, a 501(c) (3) organization dedicated to serving the families of federal law enforcement officers, including those of the wounded and fallen.The Big Blue Bash will bring together national leaders, decorated veterans, and federal law enforcement officials for an unforgettable night of honor, music, and remembrance. The evening will feature live entertainment from Aaron Lewis, along with tributes and award presentations recognizing courage, sacrifice, and extraordinary service.Distinguished speakers and special guests scheduled to appear include DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Border Czar Tom Homan, Drug Czar Sara Carter, ICE Director Todd Lyons, Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks, General Michael Flynn, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, and Coast Guard Investigative Service Jeremy R. Gauthier, among others.Veteran award honorees will include Mark “Oz” Geist, Carl Higbie, Nick Freitas, Mike Dragich, Jimmy May, Graham Allen, and Amber Hargrove. The evening will also recognize pro-law enforcement advocates, such as Patrick Bet-David, and feature many other special honors and awards.As part of its support, Defenders Gateway has provided a premier auction experience titled "Gateway to the West", a Vintage Aircraft Flight Experience.The auction package offers a unique patriotic aviation weekend for two in St. Louis. The experience includes round-trip airfare for two, full ground transportation, and a two-night stay at the St. Louis Hollywood Hotel and Casino. Guests will enjoy a hosted dinner, a private guided tour of a world-class air museum, and two flights in a fully operational AH-1 Cobra Attack Helicopter, one of the most iconic military aircraft ever built.The same airframe included in this package once flew over President Donald Trump’s military parade during the United States Army’s 250th birthday celebration. The weekend also features an open-cockpit ride in a vintage U.S. Navy Trainer Biplane, giving guests a taste of the early era of American military flight.Defenders Gateway is honored to join sponsors, partners, and community supporters who stand with the men and women who serve on the front lines.For event information, or ways to support, visit www.BigBlueBash.com To learn more about Defenders Gateway and the Defenders Gateway App, visit www.DefendersGateway.com Defenders Gateway is a St. Louis-based technology company dedicated to serving military, veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, and their families through their national resource app and defender community.The Defenders Gateway app is available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. For more information, visit defendersgateway.com.

