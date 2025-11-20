Dr. Joseph M. Greschner opens private practice in Morgantown, Greschner Foot and Ankle Specialists

Dr. Joseph Greschner, DPM

Helping patients “Get Going Again” and delivering excellence in medical and surgical treatment

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known local foot and ankle surgeon Joseph M. Greschner, D.P.M., opens his new private practice, Greschner Foot and Ankle Specialists, on December 1. The practice offers comprehensive medical and surgical treatment for foot and ankle conditions.

Dr. Greschner, formerly with Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates, is board-certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He provides evaluation, treatment, and surgical care for a wide range of foot and ankle issues, including trauma, sports injuries, deformity correction, and reconstructive procedures.

Dr. Greschner combines his extensive medical expertise with compassionate, personalized care to treat structural, neurological, and soft tissue issues, from fractures and sprains to other injuries and conditions. Whether conservative or surgical, treatment plans are tailored to restore function and improve quality of life.

“It’s a privilege to continue serving patients in Morgantown and the surrounding areas,” says Dr. Greschner. “I’m excited to welcome people into a highly personal practice, where I can provide the best possible care and help those who need it to ‘get going again’ with no more pain.”

Dr. Greschner earned his undergraduate degree in biology from Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia, and received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his residency at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, where he served as chief of academics and surgical techniques, and went on to complete extensive fellowship training in foot and ankle trauma, sports medicine, and reconstruction at the Florida Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center in Sarasota, Florida.

Additionally, Dr. Greschner is a member of the West Virginia Podiatric Medical Association, American Podiatric Medical Association, American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine, American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Greschner Foot and Ankle Specialists is located at 511 Burroughs Street, Suite 101, Morgantown, West Virginia.

Appointments can be requested at www.GreschnerFootandAnkle.com or by calling (304) 584-3838.

The practice is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center and accepts all major health insurance plans and Medicare.

