Gardner Orthopedics Offers Shockwave Therapy for Chronic Pain Relief

Gardner Orthopedics Logo Gardner Orthopedics Shockwave Therapy

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT) treatment helps stimulate healing and reduce pain without surgery or downtime

Shockwave therapy is a great option for patients who want relief without injections and with minimal downtime. It can be performed right in our office in about 15-30 minutes.” — Ronald Gardner, MD, founder of Gardner Orthopedics

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gardner Orthopedics, a leading orthopedic practice in southwest Florida, is offering shockwave therapy to patients as a noninvasive treatment designed to reduce pain, stimulate healing, and improve mobility for patients dealing with chronic pain and stubborn injuries that haven’t improved with other treatments.

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT), also known as shockwave therapy, uses a handheld device and targeted acoustic waves to help increase blood flow, break down scar tissue, and stimulate the body’s natural repair process. This often provides relief for conditions such as plantar fasciitis, patellar and Achilles tendinopathy, tennis elbow, calcific tendinitis, hip pain and bursitis, shin splints, and other soft-tissue injuries.

“Shockwave therapy is a great option for patients who want relief without injections and with minimal downtime. It can be performed right in our office in about 15-30 minutes as part of a personalized treatment plan,” said Ronald Gardner, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and founder of Gardner Orthopedics.

“With minimal side effects and a fast recovery, shockwave therapy helps many of our patients return to their daily activities with greater comfort and confidence,” added Alan Nguyen, DO, specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation and interventional spine and sports medicine.

In addition to shockwave therapy, Gardner Orthopedics offers a comprehensive range of orthopedic services designed to diagnose, treat, and support recovery from bone, joint, muscle, and soft-tissue conditions. Along with the team’s advanced surgical expertise, patients also have access to advanced imaging, regenerative medicine treatments such as PRP and stem cell therapy, minimally invasive procedures, and innovative technologies including Multiwave Locked System (MLS) Red-Laser Therapy. This broad suite of services allows Gardner Orthopedics to deliver high-quality, coordinated care tailored to each patient’s needs.

About Gardner Orthopedics

Gardner Orthopedics is a leading orthopedic practice dedicated to restoring mobility, reducing pain, and helping patients return to the activities they love. Known for extensive medical expertise and commitment to patient-centered care, the physicians offer comprehensive evaluation and treatment for bone, joint, and muscle conditions – from sports injuries and arthritis to complex fractures and chronic pain. Gardner Orthopedics combines advanced medical technology with compassionate, personalized care, ensuring every patient receives a clear diagnosis, a thoughtful treatment plan, and support at every step of their recovery.

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