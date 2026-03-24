Greschner Foot and Ankle Specialists Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Celebration in Morgantown

Greschner Foot & Ankle Specialists Dr. Joseph Greschner, DPM

Ceremony to be held March 31 at 10:00 a.m.at the practice office – 511 Burroughs St., Morgantown

“Launching this practice is an opportunity to care for patients in a way that reflects the values I believe in – accessibility, compassion, and high-quality treatment,” Dr. Greschner said.” — Dr. Joseph Greschner

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local foot and ankle surgeon Joseph M. Greschner, D.P.M., will be celebrating the opening of his new private practice, Greschner Foot and Ankle Specialists, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 31 at 10:00 a.m. The event, held in collaboration with The Morgantown Area Partnership, will take place at the practice’s new location at 511 Burroughs Street, Suite 101, in Morgantown. All are welcome to attend.

Dr. Greschner, a familiar name in the region, previously practiced with Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates. He is board-certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

The practice provides evaluation, treatment, and surgical care for a wide range of foot and ankle issues, including acute injuries such as fractures and sprains, other sports-related injuries, deformity correction, and advanced reconstructive procedures. Personalized treatment plans are designed to meet each patient’s goals, whether through conservative management or surgical intervention.

“Launching this practice is an opportunity to care for patients in a way that reflects the values I believe in – accessibility, compassion, and high-quality treatment,” Dr. Greschner said. “I’m grateful to continue serving patients in Morgantown and the surrounding areas. My focus is helping people get going again – returning to the activities they love and moving through life without pain.”

Dr. Greschner earned his undergraduate degree in biology from Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia, and received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his residency at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, where he served as chief of academics and surgical techniques, and went on to complete extensive fellowship training in foot and ankle trauma, sports medicine, and reconstruction at the Florida Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center in Sarasota, Florida.

He is an active member of the West Virginia Podiatric Medical Association, American Podiatric Medical Association, American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine, American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

All are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The practice is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center and accepts all major health insurance plans and Medicare. Appointments can be requested at www.GreschnerFootandAnkle.com or by calling (304) 584-3838.

About Greschner Foot and Ankle Specialists

Serving adult and pediatric patients across West Virginia and the region, the practice is dedicated to providing comprehensive medical and surgical treatment for foot and ankle conditions with a focus on compassion, precision, and patient-centered service. From the first phone call to final follow-up, we ensure a seamless experience marked by clear communication, minimal wait times, and genuine care. From everyday injuries to complex conditions, the team is dedicated to helping patients move comfortably and confidently. More information is available at GreschnerFootandAnkle.com.

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