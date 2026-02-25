GrassRoots Medical Marketing Honored in Graphic Design USA Awards for Excellence in Branding and Identity

GrassRoots Medical Marketing Greschner Foot & Ankle Specialists

Digital marketing agency for medical practices has been named a winner in the Branding + Identity + Logos category of the Graphic Design USA Design Awards.

Winning this award is meaningful because it reflects exactly why we exist – to help independent physicians bring trust, clarity, and compassion to their communities through thoughtful branding.” — Founder and CEO of GrassRoots Medical Marketing Laura Woordard

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrassRoots Medical Marketing, a digital marketing agency for medical practices, today announced it has been named a winner in the Branding + Identity + Logos category of the 2025 Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) Design Awards. The national recognition honors the agency’s comprehensive brand development for Greschner Foot and Ankle Specialists, a new foot and ankle treatment and surgical practice based in Morgantown, West Virginia. The award includes the practice’s logo design, visual identity system, and overall branding strategy, including the launch of its “Get Going Again” brand platform.

The award comes from the 62nd annual GDUSA Design Awards Showcase, a competition that draws thousands of entries from across the country and highlights design work that solves real-world challenges and brings clarity and intelligence to communication.

“Winning this award is meaningful because it reflects exactly why we exist – to help independent physicians bring trust, clarity, and compassion to their communities through thoughtful branding,” said Founder and CEO of GrassRoots Medical Marketing Laura Woordard. “Dr. Greschner’s practice is a perfect example of how powerful a brand can be when it’s built around the heart of the physician behind it.”

GrassRoots Medical Marketing partnered with Dr. Greschner as he prepared to open his independent practice. The agency developed the practice’s name, award-winning visual identity, the tagline “Get Going Again,” a patient-friendly website, and a comprehensive digital marketing foundation including SEO (search engine optimization) and online profiles and directories. The result is a brand that resonates with patients and supports the growth of a trusted new medical practice.

“Opening Greschner Foot and Ankle Specialists is an incredible milestone, and I’m grateful for the trust this community has placed in me over the years,” said Dr. Joseph Greschner, board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and owner of Greschner Foot and Ankle Specialists. “GrassRoots created a brand that truly reflects the heart of what we’re building – a practice that consistently provides exceptional, efficient, and personalized care. I’m proud to see that work honored nationally.”

“Design isn’t decoration. Branding isn’t ego. It’s clarity for patients, for referring providers, and for the communities physicians serve,” Woodard added.

To view the award and explore other national winners, visit Graphic Design USA. Creative credit for the winning design goes to Sandy Shular.

About GrassRoots Medical Marketing

GrassRoots Medical Marketing empowers physicians and surgeons to thrive in an increasingly corporatized healthcare landscape through bold, strategic, and purpose-driven marketing. Born from a deeply personal journey – helping loved ones find trusted specialists, and witnessing firsthand how even the most talented doctors struggle to stand out – we are committed to giving independent physicians the tools they need to compete, connect, and grow without compromising their values. GrassRoots is currently accepting new clients and offers a free online quiz to assess your practice’s marketing health at GrassRootsMedicalMarketing.com.

