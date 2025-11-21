Modern Gents Reveals the When and Where of Holiday Proposals

Affordable engagement rings and men's wedding bands from Modern Gents Most Popular Winter Holiday to Propose States most interested in winter holiday proposals, according to Google Trends

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s, Modern Gents Reveals the States and Moments Defining Holiday Proposal Season

COSTA MESA , CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Gents , a leader in affordable engagement rings , analyzed nationwide search data to uncover the hottest trends in holiday proposals. The findings reveal when proposal interest peaks, which states are most invested in popping the question during the holidays, and how shopping behavior is shifting toward online purchasing.December Sees the Biggest Proposal Planning Spike of the YearThe data shows that proposal planning reaches its annual peak during the holiday season. In 2024, the week of December 8th saw the third-highest search volume for "how to propose," followed closely by the weeks of November 17th and November 10th.Most notably, the first week of December saw a 72% surge in proposal-related searches compared to the previous week, marking the year's single-largest week-over-week increase. The data confirms what jewelers have long suspected: the holidays are prime time for proposals.The States Most (and Least) Invested in Holiday ProposalsWhen it comes to regional interest, some states are significantly more focused on holiday engagements than others. The states most interested in holiday proposals are Pennsylvania, Utah, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Maryland, while the least interested are New Hampshire, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Mississippi, and Arkansas.Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year's? It Depends Where You LiveThe data also revealed distinct regional preferences for which holiday is most popular for proposals. Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Utah lead in Thanksgiving proposal interest, while Kansas, Nebraska, and Louisiana are most focused on Christmas engagements. Meanwhile, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Indiana show the highest interest in New Year's proposals.Online Shopping and Black Friday Deals Are Changing the GameAs proposal planning goes digital, so does ring shopping. In 2024, 11% of consumers chose to purchase their engagement ring online, reflecting a growing comfort with e-commerce for high-stakes purchases. Additionally, deal-hunting has become part of the proposal process. The states most likely to search for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on engagement rings were: New York, Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Georgia.A New Era of Proposal PlanningWhether it's timing the moment perfectly during the holidays, shopping smarter online, or finding a ring that fits both budget and values, today's couples are approaching proposals with intention and research. As the holiday season approaches, one thing is clear: love may be timeless, but proposal trends are constantly evolving.About Modern GentsModern Gents offers affordable engagement and wedding rings using high-quality diamond alternatives. Founded on the belief that love shouldn’t come at the expense of financial compromise, the brand is committed to making beautiful rings accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit modgents.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.