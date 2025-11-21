Smart Start Reveals Texas’ Thanksgiving Weekend Drunk‑Driving Trends

Average number of vehicles involved in fatal drunk driving crashes in Texas over Thanksgiving week Smart Start Smart Start

From hometown bar nights to holiday drives, Smart Start data shows drunk-driving risks surge across Texas over Thanksgiving weekend.

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Start , a leader in alcohol‑monitoring and ignition interlock solutions, reviewed five years of data (2019–2023) from the NHTSA FIRST Database on the number of vehicles involved in fatal drunk‑driving crashes over Thanksgiving weekend. The takeaway: Texas enters the holiday with risk front‑loaded on Blackout Wednesday and sustained through Sunday.Blackout Wednesday: How People Get Home After a Hometown Night OutThe Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Blackout Wednesday pulls people back to their hometowns and into familiar bars for reunion nights that often run late. Since 2019, Texas ranks 9th among states for vehicles involved in fatal drunk‑driving crashes on Blackout Wednesday, and involvement has climbed an average of 7% per year over the last five years.Unfortunately, this isn’t just a holiday-weekend problem; a national Smart Start study found that in Texas from 2018-2022, fatal drunk driving crashes increased by 2%. And drinking wasn’t the only offense; 40% of fatal drunk driving crashes also involved the driver speeding. This is most common among Gen Z; 2 in 5 fatal drunk driving crashes with Gen Z drivers also included speeding.Thanksgiving Day: Holiday Hotspot for Drunk DrivingWine at the table and short hops between gatherings can turn into nighttime drives after a long day. Texas ranks 13th among states for vehicles involved in fatal drunk‑driving crashes on Thanksgiving Day. Across 2019–2023, Thanksgiving Day accounted for 20% of Texas’s long‑weekend fatal drunk driving crashes. Additionally, fatal drunk driving crashes on Thanksgiving increased 150% over the five years.Black Friday: Football, décor, and shopping add more drive timeFrom football watch parties to putting up holiday décor and store runs, Black Friday mixes day‑long socializing with extra time behind the wheel. Texas ranks 22nd among states for vehicles involved in fatal drunk‑driving crashes on Black Friday. Nonetheless, Black Friday represented the lowest share of fatal drunk driving crashes during Thanksgiving weekend in Texas at about 12%.The Full PictureAcross the full Wednesday to Sunday window, Texas is a top‑10 state. Texas ranks 9th among states for vehicles involved in fatal drunk‑driving crashes across the Thanksgiving weekend, with a 4% average annual increase, the 18th‑largest rise among states.About Smart StartSmart Start is a leader in alcohol‑monitoring and ignition interlock solutions, helping drivers and communities make safer choices on the road. Founded on the belief that safety should be accessible and convenient, Smart Start pairs reliable technology with local, customer‑first service. To learn more or to find a Texas service center near you, visit https://www.smartstartinc.com/locations/texas/

