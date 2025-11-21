Smart Start Reveals California’s Thanksgiving Weekend Drunk‑Driving Trends

Smart Start Smart Start Ignition Interlock Device Average number of vehicles involved in fatal drunk driving crashes in California over Thanksgiving week

Data from Smart Start highlights drunk-driving risks across California during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with fatal crashes peaking late in the weekend.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Start , a leader in alcohol‑monitoring and ignition interlock solutions, reviewed five years of data (2019–2023) from the NHTSA FIRST Database on the number of vehicles involved in fatal drunk‑driving crashes over Thanksgiving weekend. In California, risk spans the entire long weekend, with the highest concentration occurring late in the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.Blackout Wednesday: How People Get Home After a Hometown Night OutThe Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Blackout Wednesday pulls people back to their hometowns and into familiar bars for reunion nights that often run late. California ranks 12th in the country for vehicles involved in fatal drunk driving crashes on Blackout Wednesday, and involvement grew an average of 61% per year, the third‑largest increase among states. Across the five‑year period, about 18% of the weekend’s total fatal drunk driving crashes occurred on Blackout Wednesday.On a night when judgment can slip, Smart Start’s national survey found that 41% of respondents have later regretted driving after realizing they were more intoxicated than they thought. And while 53% say they always assign a designated driver before going out, an increase in that percentage could lead to fewer fatal crashes that night.Thanksgiving Day: Holiday Hotspot for Drunk DrivingWine at the table and short hops between gatherings can turn into nighttime drives after a long day. California ranks 15th among states for vehicles involved in fatal drunk‑driving crashes on Thanksgiving Day. From 2019–2023, Thanksgiving Day accounted for 19% of California’s fatal drunk driving crashes, with a notable spike in 2023 potentially indicating growth in 2024 and 2025.Black Friday: Football, décor, and shopping add more drive timeFrom football watch parties to putting up holiday décor and store runs, Black Friday mixes day‑long socializing with extra time behind the wheel. Texas ranks 15th among states for vehicles involved in fatal drunk‑driving crashes on Black Friday. Black Friday represents the lowest share of California’s weekend total at 15%.The Full PictureAcross the Wednesday–Sunday window, California ranks 10th with vehicles involved rising an average of 20% per year, the fifth‑largest increase among states. The back half of the holiday weekend spells more trouble than the start: Sunday (25%) and Saturday (23%) together account for half of the weekend total.About Smart StartSmart Start is a leader in alcohol‑monitoring and ignition interlock solutions, helping drivers and communities make safer choices on the road. Founded on the belief that safety should be accessible and convenient, Smart Start pairs reliable technology with local, customer‑first service. To learn more or to find a California service center near you, visit https://www.smartstartinc.com/locations/california/

Legal Disclaimer:

