Wise Law Offices and Keely Wise Lead Chicago’s Fight Against Breast Cancer with Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Wise Law and Keely Wise Lead Chicago’s Fight Against Breast Cancer.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Law Offices , a group of award-winning trial lawyers serving Chicago since 2002, proudly announces their support of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. This year, the firm stands behind Keely Wise , who currently leads Chicago’s #1 fundraising team: Keely’s Friends & Family.Keely Wise, married to founding partner David Wise, is not only a respected professional in her own right but also plays a vital role in driving Wise Law Offices’ marketing efforts. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Keely has shown remarkable strength and resilience through her personal cancer journey.Wise Law Offices has proudly supported Keely and the larger fight against breast cancer by making a donation of $5,000 toward cancer research and patient advocacy, bringing her team’s current fundraising to over $22,000.“Our commitment to our community goes beyond the courtroom," said David Wise, Founding Partner of Wise Law Offices. “Keely’s leadership and strength inspire us every day, and we are honored to support her and countless others fighting this disease.”Since its founding, Wise Law Offices has helped thousands of injury victims secure over $1 Billion in verdicts and settlements, including more than 300 multi-million-dollar cases. Wise Law: Compassionate. Experienced. Aggressive.To support Keely’s fundraising efforts or learn more, visit: Keely Wise Fight Against Breast Cancer

