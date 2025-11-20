Contact: (718) 482-4526

Release Date: November 20, 2025 B-Roll, Video and Photos: Landmark $1.7 Billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project in the South Bronx Now Complete This week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that work has been completed on the third and final phase of the transformative $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project — the final milestone in the transformation of the South Bronx that has strengthened neighborhoods, improved mobility and provided new recreational opportunities and access to green space. Overseen by the New York State Department of Transportation, the six-year project streamlined access to the Hunts Point Market and directed thousands of heavy commercial vehicles away from neighborhood streets to ease congestion, enhance safety and improve air quality by reducing vehicle emissions. At the same time, the project also created new shared-use paths and provided new connections to area parks and the Bronx River waterfront that will strengthen communities and improve quality of life. This level of investment is a game changer in the South Bronx, restoring east-west connections throughout the borough that were not in place before the initiation of the project. Governor Hochul’s press release is available here. Project photos are available here. Videos of the project, photos of Monday’s press conference and sound bites from State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez are available here.