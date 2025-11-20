Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: November 20, 2025 State Agencies and Local Partners Highlight Coordination for Winter Storm Preparedness and Response in Western New York State Agencies, Law Enforcement and Local Governments Partner for Seamless Operations, Clear Communication and Public Safety State and local agencies in Western New York came together today to highlight how coordinated efforts help keep roads clear, first responders safe and the public informed across the region during the winter months. Public education is a major component of these efforts, ensuring residents understand each agency’s role and how their actions contribute to safer, faster outcomes during severe weather. Extreme weather continues to grow in frequency and intensity each year, both in Western New York and across the state. In the face of this growing threat, Governor Hochul has made it a top priority to use knowledge gained in recent years from extreme weather events like the Buffalo Blizzard and invest in the State’s capabilities to prepare for, and respond to, all types of extreme weather, improving both communication and real time decision making during storms. Earlier this year, the Governor launched the “Triple Three Triple One” emergency and weather alert text system that allows New Yorkers to receive real time emergency and weather alerts and updates directly to their phones. In 2023, New York State’s Weather Risk Communication Center was created, helping emergency managers make more informed, time critical decisions to protect communities. Individual preparedness and public cooperation during the winter months in Western NY are also essential, with agencies encouraging New Yorkers to have emergency kits in their cars during the winter months, make sure mobile devices are fully charged, check road conditions and emergency alerts, avoid non-essential travel during restrictions, never pass a snowplow, move over for emergency vehicles, and stay informed via 511NY.org or local media. Agencies in Western New York are also participating in a coordinated social media campaign under the hashtag #TravelSmart to keep safety tips and real-time updates in front of New Yorkers all winter long. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) clears 3,876 miles of state roads in the region, deploying about 250 pieces of equipment and round-the-clock crews during weather events. The Department’s Statewide Transportation Information and Coordination Center is staffed 24/7, 365 days a year to monitor traffic conditions and serve as a central point for statewide transportation operations every day of the year. The New York State Thruway Authority’s Buffalo Maintenance Division is responsible for 167 miles, or more than 700 total lane miles, of I-90 and the Niagara Thruway (I-190). The Thruway Authority also operates its own dedicated Thruway Statewide Operations Center (TSOC) which is staffed and monitored 24/7, 365 days a year, and can dispatch plows, State Police and other emergency responders, tow trucks and additional resources as needed. The New York State Police and county sheriff’s offices enforce travel restrictions, assist stranded motorists and coordinate towing. Local municipalities maintain city and county roads, while the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) delivers transit updates. A key asset unique to Western New York is the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTEC), a multi-agency partnership that is supported by New York State DOT and provides live traffic data, camera feeds and coordinated incident response across the region. NITTEC’s real-time information feeds directly into 511NY, giving travelers and responders a shared picture of road conditions. Key Winter Weather Terms State Disaster Emergency (also referred to as State of Emergency): Declared by the Governor; unlocks additional resources, legal authorities and directs State agencies.

Strongly discourages non-essential travel; no enforcement but urges caution. Closure Gates: Physical barriers manually closed through a coordinated process between agencies. When closed, they are locked for safety. The public must never attempt to open or bypass them. State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Public safety is our north star and working together with our many partners in state and local government, NYSDOT is committed to doing all we can to keep the roads safe and the public informed especially during extreme winter weather. In Western New York and across the state, residents depend on the services we provide before, during and after winter events to keep them safe, and that’s why we work to be as prepared as possible. We don’t wait for the snow to fall to take action. We prepare all year, we drill and we plan in cooperation with our dedicated partners, so that when the winter weather comes, we are ready.” New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The safety of our employees and the traveling public is our priority, regardless of the conditions. We work closely with our partners at the state and local levels, and across state lines to ensure seamless travel and communication for all motorists to keep them informed and safe. When the winter weather hits, I urge motorists to heed all warnings, slow down and be alert so we can do our jobs to keep the Thruway open and safe.” Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Preparedness is crucial to staying safe this winter whether you’re at home or on the road. Be sure to keep essential equipment like snow brushes and blankets in your car, know who to call if you have an accident and when the weather is at its worst, stay off roads. Keep yourself and your neighbors safe this winter by traveling smart.” New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, "The New York State Police is prepared to respond and deploy the necessary assets to keep our roadways and motorists safe during the winter months. We stand ready to support our state and local agencies and emergency management teams in their safety efforts. We remind motorists to do their part by staying off the roads and avoiding unnecessary travel. If motorists must travel, we ask they be mindful of the current road conditions by obeying the reduced speed limit and staying alert and focused.” NITTEC Executive Director Athena Hutchins said, “NITTEC’s 30 year history of enabling collaboration between agencies and stakeholders to address the Region’s transportation needs has made the area more coordinated and better prepared for winter than ever before.” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said, "We all know what it is like to drive in one of Western New York's trademark snowstorms. Unnecessary travel in such conditions puts everyone at risk: you, your neighbors and our deputies. It's not worth it. If you plan on traveling for essential purposes this winter, now is the time to prepare your vehicle and sharpen your winter driving skills. Your attention to detail can help you avoid a crash!" “Now is the time to prepare for winter weather, before it arrives,” said Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations at AAA. “Drivers should check the car’s tire tread, battery, and wipers, and stock an emergency kit in the vehicle with essentials like a phone charger, basic tools, snow brush, blanket, snacks, and water.” New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111. ###