Release Date: November 18, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Environmental Assessment for Cross Bronx Expressway Five Bridges Project Now Available for Review Latest Milestone in Environmental and Public Engagement Process Brings Project One Step Closer to Construction in 2026 Report Available Online Here New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the Draft Design Report/Environmental Assessment (DDR/EA) for the project to replace or rehabilitate five bridges along the Cross Bronx Expressway is now available for public review and comment. The report describes the project, detailing the social, economic, and environmental effects of the project’s proposed design alternatives, and outlines measures to mitigate effects. The report’s release is the latest milestone in the environmental review process and is part of NYSDOT’s ongoing commitment to engage the community and stakeholders at every juncture in the project’s development. Community members are urged to review the document and offer feedback via mail, via email and at one or more of three upcoming public hearings. “The State Department of Transportation is committed to working with the community and our local partners to reimagine the entire Cross Bronx Expressway corridor and this project is an important step toward that goal,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The Draft Design Report/Environmental Assessment to replace and rehabilitate these five critical bridges on the Cross Bronx Expressway has been shaped by our engagement with the community and I urge everyone to offer their feedback on the draft report. Working together, we can achieve a result that benefits all New Yorkers.” The project to replace or rehabilitate five bridges on the Cross Bronx Expressway is necessary to enhance public safety and preserve a vital travel artery that serves approximately 150,000 vehicles each day. This project is not an expansion of the highway. The bridges, which are located between Boston Road and Rosedale Avenue, were constructed between 1947 and 1958, and do not meet modern design standards for safety. They have suffered significant deterioration and have reached the end of their service lives. Informed by public input, the DDR/EA considers three design alternatives (A, B, C) that would make needed bridge and ramp improvements. Two of the alternatives would add a shared use path along the highway and one would also add a Greenway connection. None of the alternatives call for a traffic diversion structure, which was considered in some preliminary design alternatives but was later eliminated based on public feedback. The selection of a preferred alternative will be informed by public, agency and stakeholder input received on the DDR/EA and will be documented in the Final Design Report/Environmental Assessment. The DDR/EA is available for review online at the project website and physical copies are available at the following local repositories: Bronx River Houses Community Center (NYCHA), 1619 E 174th Street, Bronx, NY 10472

Clason's Point Library (NYPL), 1215 Morrison Avenue, Bronx NY, 10472

Bronx Community Board 3 Office, 1426 Boston Road, Bronx NY, 10456

Bronx Community Board 6 Office, 1932 Arthur Avenue, Room 403-A, Bronx NY, 10456

Bronx Community Board 9 Office, 1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx NY, 10473

Bronx River Alliance Office, 1490 Sheridan Blvd, Bronx NY, 10459

The Office of Assembly Member Karines Reyes, R.N. – District 87, 1973 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10462

The Office of Assembly Member Chantel Jackson – District 79, 780 Concourse Village West Ground Fl., Bronx, NY 10451

The Office of Assembly Member Emerita Torres – District 85, 1231 Lafayette Ave, Suite L-620, Bronx, NY 10474 Public hearings will be held at the following times and locations: Wednesday, December 3, at Mott V, 1551 East 172nd Street, Bronx, NY 10472, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 6, at P.S. 214, 1970 West Farms Road, Bronx, NY 10460, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a formal presentation at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 10, virtually via Zoom, (Zoom ID: 834 3999 6917; Invite Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83439996917 ). The virtual hearing will consist of formal presentations at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. followed by public testimony sessions. The meeting locations are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Spanish language interpretation services will be provided at all hearings. If any other accommodation is required to facilitate your participation in the hearings, please email the project team by November 26, 2025, at: Rehab5CBEBridges@dot.ny.gov Written comments on the DDR/EA can also be submitted via email to Rehab5CBEBridges@dot.ny.gov , or by U.S. mail to Cross Bronx Expressway Project Team, NYS Department of Transportation, 47-40 21st Street, Long Island City, NY 11101, until January 9, 2026. ###