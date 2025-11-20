J. Penn Crawford Recognized by Best Lawyers and Virginia Business Legal Elite for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Partner J. Penn Crawford earns Best Lawyers and Virginia Business Legal Elite honors for the fifth straight year, highlighting his sustained excellence.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Johnson Injury Firm is proud to announce that Partner J. Penn Crawford has once again earned honors from both Best Lawyers in America and the Virginia Business Legal Elite, marking his fifth straight year receiving both distinctions. These peer-reviewed recognitions place Crawford among the most respected and accomplished attorneys in Virginia.

Best Lawyers and Superlawyers are both widely regarded as the most reliable and influential peer-review listings in the legal industry. Recognition is based solely on evaluations from leading attorneys in the same practice areas, underscoring professional excellence and consistent results.

The Virginia Business Legal Elite program, conducted in partnership with the Virginia Bar Association, surveys thousands of attorneys across the Commonwealth to identify the top practitioners in each major legal category. Earning a place on this list reflects a strong professional reputation, legal skill, and impact within the Virginia legal community.

“Penn’s track record speaks for itself. His level of preparation, strategic thinking, and commitment to clients consistently stand out,” said Ed Johnson, Managing partner at The Johnson Injury Firm. “These honors are a testament to the way he practices law with integrity, tenacity, and deep respect for the people he serves.”

Crawford’s career includes significant personal injury settlements and verdicts, leadership roles in legal organizations, published legal scholarship, and dedicated service to clients throughout the state of Virginia. His recognitions also include Super Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, further reinforcing his reputation as a trusted advocate for injured individuals.

Outside the courtroom, Crawford is active in the community and recently served as President of the Board of Commonwealth Community Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to special needs trusts.

About The Johnson Injury Firm

The Johnson Injury Firm represents individuals and families in personal injury, wrongful death, and complex accident cases across Virginia. With decades of combined experience, the firm is dedicated to providing compassionate guidance, vigorous advocacy, and tangible results.

