Veteran Indiana Injury Attorney Vaughn A. Wamsley Announces New Office in Downtown Indianapolis

Vaughn A. Wamsley, Indianapolis Personal Injury Attorney

Veteran injury attorney Vaughn A. Wamsley opens new office in downtown Indianapolis to expand service across Indiana.

INDINAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaughn A. Wamsley, one of Indiana’s most trusted and experienced personal injury attorneys, is proud to announce the opening of his newest office location in the heart of Indianapolis. The new office is located at:

155 E Market St, Floor 7, Unit 717,

Indianapolis, IN 46204

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Mr. Wamsley, whose legal practice has helped thousands of injury victims across Indiana secure just compensation for over 30 years.

“I understand the life-altering impact a serious injury can have. As someone who was hospitalized for more than three months after being hit by a drunk driver while riding my bike in 1982, I bring personal and professional insight into every case,” said Vaughn Wamsley. “This new office in Indianapolis allows us to serve more clients with the compassion, experience, and tenacity they deserve.”

A Legacy of Client Advocacy

With a reputation built on integrity, results, and personal empathy, Mr. Wamsley has dedicated his career to fighting on behalf of injured clients against insurance companies. Except for one year serving as a Deputy Prosecutor, he has continuously advocated for victims of car accidents, wrongful death, and other personal injury matters.

Clients can now schedule a complimentary case review at the new Indianapolis location by calling 317-597-1618. Whether recovering from a side-impact collision or coping with a catastrophic injury, Mr. Wamsley and his team are prepared to help clients protect their rights and pursue the compensation they deserve.

About Vaughn A. Wamsley

Recognized as one of Indiana’s leading personal injury attorneys, Vaughn A. Wamsley has spent more than three decades representing victims of negligence throughout the state. His unwavering commitment to justice and unique personal experience as an accident survivor make him a powerful ally for those navigating the aftermath of traumatic injuries.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.protectyourrights.com.

