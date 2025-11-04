Attorney Jodi Warren to Speak at Nonprofit New York’s 2025 Annual Conference

Jodi Warren, CBM&S Partner

CBM&S Partner Jodi Warren to present on nonprofit governance, data-driven decision-making, and mission-aligned property strategy.

Nonprofits thrive when governance and legal strategy align with their mission and values.” — Jodi Warren

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld LLP (CBM&S) is proud to announce that Partner Jodi Warren has been selected as a featured speaker at Nonprofit New York’s 2025 Annual Conference, the region’s premier gathering for nonprofit leaders and changemakers. The conference will take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

A recognized leader in nonprofit and religious organization law, Jodi Warren will present on two critical topics designed to help nonprofit executives and board members strengthen governance, compliance, and strategic decision-making:

Boards 101: Governing and Fundraising Fundamentals for Today's Nonprofits. Jodi will discuss the core principles of nonprofit governance, including the board’s fiduciary duties and strategies for building effective, mission-driven leadership.

Working Smarter: Using Data and Prioritization to Drive Impact. Jodi will discuss how nonprofits can evaluate space needs, perform due diligence, and integrate legal and strategic considerations to ensure property decisions advance long-term mission goals.

“Nonprofits are the heart of community impact, but their success depends on strong governance and informed decision-making,” said Jodi Warren. “I’m honored to share practical tools that help organizations strengthen their boards, be good stewards of their property, and advance their mission.”

As a Partner in CBM&S’s Not-for-Profit & Religious Organizations and Real Estate practice groups, Jodi represents mission-driven clients in sophisticated real estate transactions, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. Her work includes guiding nonprofits and religious corporations through sales, leases, development projects, and approvals from the New York State Attorney General and Supreme Court.

Jodi also advises on formation, board operations, mergers, and maintaining tax-exempt status, always with a mission-focused approach that aligns legal compliance with the organization's purpose. A wide range of nonprofit and faith-based institutions across New York trusts her counsel.

Recognized among Super Lawyers’ New York Metro Top Women 2025 – Nonprofit Organizations, Jodi has also been honored as a Nonprofit Trailblazer (2023–2024) and Super Lawyers Rising Star (2017–2025). She serves on the New York City Bar’s Nonprofit Organizations Committee and the Government Relations Council of Nonprofit New York.

About Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld LLP

Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld LLP (CBM&S) is a New York-based law firm serving clients in the areas of real estate, not-for-profit, religious, and corporate law. The firm’s Not-for-Profit & Religious Organizations practice provides comprehensive counsel to mission-driven entities, helping them navigate governance, compliance, and complex transactions with integrity and insight.

Media Contact

Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld LLP

Phone: (212) 661-1144

Email: jwarren@cbmslaw.com

Website: www.cbmslaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.