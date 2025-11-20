Commissioner Miller Praises the Comeback of Texas Honey

Renewed efforts to conserve pollinators rejuvenate key industry

AUSTIN – Today, Commissioner Sid Miller praised the remarkable comeback of the Texas honey industry, noting that coordinated efforts by pesticide regulators, the Texas Department of Agriculture, and partners across the agriculture community have helped create conditions for Texas bees to thrive. According to Texas A&M AgriLife, Texas beekeepers produced more than 4 million pounds of honey this season, worth nearly $9 million at market prices averaging $2.24 a pound — the strongest output the state has seen in years.

“There’s nothing sweeter than a Texas comeback, and this year’s honey harvest proves it,” said Commissioner Miller. “After a few tough, dry seasons that had Texas bees working overtime just to survive, this has turned out to be a banner year for Texas beekeepers. With generous spring rains, strong wildflower blooms that produced a long summer nectar flow, Texas honey is flowing like never before.”

Beekeepers still face real challenges: almost half of all colonies were lost last year to pests, disease, and the lingering effects of drought. The Varroa mite remains a serious threat, and so does the loss of native habitat and forage. That’s why the Texas Department of Agriculture continues to support pollinator health through our GO TEXAN program, partnerships with Texas A&M AgriLife, and local honey promotion efforts that connect consumers directly with Texas producers.

“Every spoonful of local honey tells a story of Texas families who’ve kept bees for generations,” Miller continued. “We will always support Texas honey producers, and help ensure that consumers know that buying local honey doesn’t just taste better, it keeps dollars in rural communities and helps protect the pollinators that make our crops and pastures thrive.” To learn more about opportunities to support the beekeeping industry, visit here.

