Commissioner Luke Farley Announces Robert Olman as Deputy Commissioner for Standards and Inspections

North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley has appointed Robert Olman as the Department’s new Deputy Commissioner for Standards and Inspections, citing his extensive experience in internal auditing, forensic accounting, and operational oversight.

Olman brings more than 15 years of experience leading internal audit functions, conducting forensic examinations, and managing complex investigations across state government. He also served eight years in the U.S. Army, where he developed the disciplined, mission-focused leadership style that guides his public service.

“Robert Olman has consistently demonstrated the integrity, discipline, and leadership needed to strengthen our regulatory mission,” Commissioner Farley said. “His expertise in auditing and risk management will be invaluable as we work to ensure safe and compliant workplaces across North Carolina.”

Since joining NCDOL in 2020 as the Department’s first Internal Auditor, Olman has built the agency’s audit function from the ground up, establishing its initial audit charter, policies, and procedures—frameworks that continue to enhance accountability today. His work with leaders across the department has given him a deep understanding of NCDOL’s regulatory responsibilities and operational challenges.

Throughout his career, Olman has strengthened internal controls, improved operational integrity, and promoted transparency across multiple programs. His ability to assess risk, implement corrective actions, and foster cross-divisional collaboration has contributed to improved service delivery and public trust.

“I am honored to take on this responsibility,” Olman said. “Commissioner Farley’s confidence means a great deal, and I look forward to building on NCDOL’s strong foundation of safety, compliance, and continuous improvement.”

Commissioner Farley noted that Olman’s appointment supports NCDOL’s commitment to modernizing operations, strengthening enforcement, and promoting the safety and well-being of North Carolina’s workforce.