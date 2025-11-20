Heyl Family Practice Expands Care Team with Dr. Joseph Martinez

Dr. Joseph Martinez, Pittsburgh Primary Care Provider joining Heyl Family Practice in 2026

Dr. Joseph Martinez joins Heyl Family Practice in January 2026, bringing over 20 years of experience to their renowned care team.

We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Martinez to our team. His depth of experience and dedication to patient-centered care make him an outstanding addition to our practice...” — Dr. Scott Heyl

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heyl Family Practice , a division of Genesis Medical Associates , is pleased to announce that Dr. Joseph Martinez will join its care team in January 2026. He will see patients at the practice’s West View and McCandless offices and is now accepting new patients.Dr. Martinez brings more than 20 years of experience in primary care, with a background that includes hospital medicine, urgent care, and outpatient practice. Most recently, he provided care within the Allegheny Health Network, focusing on preventive medicine and chronic disease management. His broad clinical experience and patient-first philosophy reflect the values that have long defined Heyl Family Practice.“I’m excited to join a practice that has such a strong reputation for community-based, family-centered care,” said Dr. Joseph Martinez. “Heyl Family Practice’s history and culture really align with how I believe medicine should be practiced—by knowing your patients well and providing care that grows with them and their families.”Dr. Martinez shared that he was drawn to Heyl Family Practice’s three generations of family medicine and its collaborative approach to patient care. The practice’s culture of teamwork and commitment to long-term relationships mirror his own values as a physician.“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Martinez to our team,” said Dr. Scott Heyl. “His depth of experience and dedication to patient-centered care make him an outstanding addition to our practice and an excellent resource for our patients.”As part of Genesis Medical Associates, Heyl Family Practice continues to expand access to high-quality primary care throughout Pittsburgh’s North Hills. The practice is growing both its provider team and its physical footprint, with a third office opening in Gibsonia in early 2026. This expansion reflects Genesis’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare access, strengthening continuity of care, and meeting the needs of patients across all stages of life.Dr. Martinez will see patients Monday through Friday during select hours at both the West View and McCandless offices. To schedule an appointment , call 412-931-3066 or visit www.pittsburghpcp.org

