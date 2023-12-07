Local Family Practice Wins Big in Local Community Choice Awards
Heyl Family Practice named “Best Family Physician” and “Best Overall Business” in the north Pittsburgh region.
There is nothing that makes me happier than working with amazing people and getting the chance to help such a great community of people.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, December 7th, Heyl Family Practice, a division of Genesis Medical Associates, Inc., earned the title of “Best Family Physician” and “Best Overall Business” in the North Pittsburgh Region as part of the TribLIVE’s Annual Best of the Best Community Choice Awards. Along with their two winning categories, they also earned a spot as a top three finalist in the “Best Place to Work” category.
— Dr. Scott Heyl, Physician at Heyl Family Practice
This is not their first time in the winner’s circle, though. Prior to this year’s contest, Heyl Family Practice earned the distinction of “Best Family Physician” in 2020 and again in 2021. These titles hold a significant weight being they are earned by votes from the community. As a family practice with 75 years of service in the north hills, that speaks volumes about their impact on their patient community.
With two offices in the north hills of Pittsburgh, soon to be ten providers in-office offering same day availability, and over 65 employees in the practice, Heyl Family Practice is becoming a prominent practice in the Pittsburgh healthcare landscape. Even with its historic reputation as a trusted primary care office with excellent patient care, they can continue to see new patients all the while providing high-quality care to their established patients.
Winning aside, Dr. Scott Heyl is grateful for the opportunity to do what he loves. He states, “There is nothing that makes me happier than working with amazing people and getting the chance to help such a great community of people.” Like Dr. Scott Heyl, the rest of the physicians are hopeful that winning these titles will connect them with more people looking for a great healthcare experience in the community. The more people they can reach, the more people they can help, and that’s what matters.
Besides the two primary care offices, Heyl Family Practice supports nearly a dozen facilities in the north hills, including UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless. They accept patients 18 and older and take a wide variety of insurance plans. For more information on establishing care with their practice, visit their website: https://bit.ly/3Oi2f1k
