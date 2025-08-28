Genesis Medical Associates, Inc. Expands Independent Primary Care Services with New Gibsonia Location

Heyl Family Practice Physicians

GIBSONIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heyl Family Practice, a division of Genesis Medical Associates Inc. and a long-standing independent primary care provider in the North Pittsburgh region, is proud to announce its expansion to a third location in Gibsonia , set to open in the new year. Located at 5830 Meridian Road, the new office will bring Heyl Family Practice’s established, patient-focused care model to residents across the greater Gibsonia area and the surrounding communities.As a division of Genesis Medical Associates, Inc., the largest independent primary care network in the North Hills, Heyl Family Practice currently operates offices in West View and McCandless , and is known for its accessible, relationship-driven approach. With this expansion, the team remains focused on increasing access to high-quality, independent care while maintaining the values that have defined the practice for generations.“We’re excited to bring the Heyl Family Practice experience to Gibsonia and to offer care to anyone seeking trusted, reliable, independent primary care,” said Scott Heyl, third-generation family physician at Heyl Family Practice. “Our team is especially looking forward to bringing added value through same-day access, chronic care management, and collaborative, patient-centered care.”The Gibsonia office will provide comprehensive primary care for adults of all ages, including preventive services, chronic condition management, and ongoing health support. The new practice space, located within the St. Barnabas Medical Center building, will undergo updates beginning in October in preparation for Heyl Family Practice’s opening, creating a welcoming and patient-focused environment. While the practice will occupy a significant portion of the facility, other businesses and services will continue to operate in the building. The team anticipates beginning to accept new patients in the coming months, with care officially transitioning to the new location in the new year.In addition to outpatient services, Heyl Family Practice began providing care for personal care and skilled nursing facility residents on the St. Barnabas campus on August 18th. This integration enhances continuity of care as patients’ needs evolve and includes on-site provider support, coordination with hospital systems such as UPMC Passavant, and long-term care management with outpatient follow-up through the new office.For more information about Heyl Family Practice, updates on the Gibsonia office, or to learn how to become a patient, visit https://www.genesismedical.org/resources/heyl-family-practice

