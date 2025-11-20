Inman Awards Ylopo the 2025 Best of PropTech Title as AI² Revolutionizes Real Estate Follow-Up

Ylopo Inman Award

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ylopo, one of the fastest-growing real estate marketing and AI technology companies in North America, has been named the 2025 Best of PropTech Award Winner in the SaaS & Productivity Tools category by Inman. Competing against 11 other leading technology platforms, Ylopo secured the top spot for its breakthrough advancements in AI-driven lead activation and follow-up automation.The award recognizes Ylopo’s significant evolution over the past year — moving far beyond traditional digital marketing to become the AI engine powering the future of real estate teams.AI²: The Technology Driving Ylopo’s WinAt the center of Ylopo’s recognition is AI², the company’s next-generation follow-up system that combines AI texting with AI voice calling to identify lead intent, revive old databases, and live-transfer conversations directly to agents and teams.Real estate professionals are using AI² to:Activate thousands of cold or unresponsive leadsReplace or supplement costly ISA programsReduce follow-up times to seconds instead of hoursIncrease appointment volume without increasing headcountScale prospecting at a fraction of traditional costsAI²’s rapid adoption and industry-wide performance gains were central to Ylopo’s 2025 win.A Message from Ylopo’s Leadership“Winning Inman’s Best of PropTech is validation of what our clients have been feeling all year: Ylopo is no longer just a marketing company — we’re the AI engine powering the future of real estate. With AI², we’ve built technology that activates the leads agents already have, live-transfers real conversations, and makes every team more efficient. The award is an honor, but the bigger story is what’s coming next.”— Juefeng Ge, Co-Founder & President, YlopoA New Era of Follow-Up, Accountability, and ConversionBeyond AI², Ylopo’s 2025 product growth includes:Smarter remarketing & listing automationNew seller toolsLead routing improvementsAdvanced nurturing journeysDeeper integrations with Follow Up Boss, Sierra, and othersThousands of teams have already upgraded to the new Ylopo ecosystem — many seeing results they never achieved with prior systems.Why This Award Matters for Agents & TeamsYlopo’s win signals a shift happening across the real estate industry:Old-school drip campaigns and manual follow-up are no longer enough. In 2025, speed, personalization, and real conversations determine who wins listings and buyers.Ylopo is at the center of that transformation — helping teams close more deals with less effort and smarter automation.

