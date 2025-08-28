Ylopo Expands REALTORS® in Residence Program, Doubling Down on Coaching and Support for Clients

Marissa Canario, New Ylopo Realtor In Residence

Ylopo adds powerhouse coach Marissa Canario, giving clients elite-level team growth training at no extra cost.

Our REALTORS® in Residence aren’t just coaches, they’re active agents running successful teams with Ylopo at the center of their growth” — Howard Tager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ylopo, the leading real estate digital marketing platform, today announced the expansion of its groundbreaking REALTORSin Residence (RIR) program with the addition of industry leader Marissa Canario to its coaching team.Launched in 2020, the REALTORSin Residence program has become one of Ylopo’s most impactful client benefits, giving agents and teams access to daily live coaching, Monday to Friday office hours, and 1-on-1 sessions led by top-producing agents who use Ylopo to drive their own business growth. Unlike traditional coaching programs that cost $1,000 or more per month, this value is included at no additional cost for all Ylopo clients.“They help design our products and then teach our clients exactly how to use them to achieve the highest levels of performance. That’s why they’re the most trusted and effective teachers in the industry” said Howard Tager, CEO & Co-Founder of Ylopo.The latest addition, Marissa Canario, brings a proven track record of building, scaling, and coaching some of the most dominant real estate teams in the country. Her expertise is specifically tailored for large and mega teams, making this expansion a major win for Ylopo’s top-performing clients.“Marissa is a straight-up weapon,” said Barry Jenkins, Head REALTORin Residence at Ylopo. “She’s built big, scaled smart, and knows exactly how to help leaders turn growth challenges into growth opportunities. For large teams looking to run faster, cleaner, and bigger, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.”The announcement underscores Ylopo’s commitment to doubling down on client support and training during challenging market conditions. By providing direct access to elite-level coaching at no additional cost, Ylopo ensures its clients not only have the most innovative marketing and technology tools, but also the hands-on expertise to maximize results and ROI.Meet the REALTORSin Residence TeamBarry Jenkins – Head REALTORin Residence (Virginia Beach, VA)Specialty: Product Development — making sure all Ylopo tools are exactly what agents need.Chris Phares – Coach (Westchester, OH)Specialty: Single Agents & Small Teams.Jim Hill – Coach (Raleigh, NC)Specialty: Single Agents & Small Teams.Livia Monteforte – REALTORin Residence (Cape Cod, MA)Specialty: Single Agents & Small Teams.Marissa Canario – Coach (Portland, OR)Specialty: Large to Mega Teams.Matt Croteau – Coach (Orange County, CA)Specialty: Small to Large Teams (8 years in Real Estate + 10 years in Mortgage).About YlopoYlopo is the leading provider of digital marketing and lead generation technology for the real estate industry. Serving thousands of agents, teams, and brokerages nationwide, Ylopo combines advanced data science, advertising technology, and automation tools with unmatched training and support to help clients grow faster and smarter.For more information, visit www.ylopo.com

