Ylopo Launches AI² (Squared): The Real Estate Industry's First Integrated AI Text & Voice Super Assistant

AI Squared Quote - Ylopo Preseident, Juefueng Ge

AI² syncs text and voice to engage IDX leads in real time, handing agents live transfers at the perfect moment.

Agents don't want leads—they want appointments. And this is how we finally deliver on that promise.” — Howard Tager, Co-Founder and CEO of Ylopo

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ylopo, a leading digital marketing platform for real estate professionals, today announced the launch of AI-Squared (AI²), the industry's first fully integrated AI text and voice assistant that follows up with property website leads and hands off live transfers to real estate agents across the U.S. and Canada. AI² combines AI-powered texting with intelligent voice calling, engaging leads based on their activity and timing conversations for increased conversion outcomes.AI² acts as a 24/7 digital Inside Sales Agent (ISA) for real estate professionals, engaging new leads and reactivating dormant contacts from their CRM. The system works with leads from Ylopo as well as third-party platforms like Zillow, Realtor.com, and BoomTown. The system not only texts leads based on real-time behavior but also follows up with live calls, transferring interested prospects directly to agents.Juefeng Ge, Co-Founder and President of Ylopo, added: "We're bringing new life to leads sitting in your CRM, leads that were never getting called before."The technology has already shown strong results for early users. One client reported:"We had nearly 4,000 leads in a five-day timeframe. We reached about 1,000 people on the phone using AI². We got 49 live transfers, 3 solid buyers, at least 1 listing, and many follow-up opportunities. It was an amazing experience—the phone just kept ringing."— Daniel Keeton, Broker/Owner of Keeton & Co.AI² combines automated outreach with behavioral insights to increase client engagement. The system prioritizes leads who are actively browsing homes, requesting showings, or engaging with property alerts, connecting agents with prospects at the right moment.Key Innovations Include:- AI text and voice work together for smarter outreach- Live transfer of leads to agents at the optimal moment- Automatic DNC (Do Not Call) compliance checks on imported leads- Support for both new Ylopo leads and third-party lead sources- Mission Control configuration for simplified agent-stage control- The launch of AI² reflects Ylopo's commitment to solving practical challenges that real estate professionals face daily in lead management and conversion.To learn more about AI², visit https://www.ylopo.com/ai2

