Mothership Games Brings BDM and Jay Van Hoy to PAX Unplugged for the First Public Reveal of Cataclysm Arcade

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mothership Games is making its public debut at PAX Unplugged, where co-founders Brian David-Marshall (BDM) and Jay Van Hoy will appear in person to introduce their new trading card game, Cataclysm Arcade. Fans can find them exclusively at the Top Deck Games Booth #3021 throughout the weekend.The event marks the first opportunity for fans, retailers, and press to experience the game directly from its creators.For decades, BDM has been one of the most influential figures in the trading card game world, shaping competitive play, community culture, and storytelling across the TCG landscape. Now, he’s unveiling the game he has spent years developing—a fast, cinematic, instantly playable TCG designed so players can jump in the moment they open a pack.Joining him at the show is award-winning film producer Jay Van Hoy, whose background in worldbuilding and genre storytelling brings a cinematic dimension to the game’s universe. Together, Brian and Jay will lead demos, answer questions, and guide players through their vision for Cataclysm Arcade and the future of Mothership Games.PAX Unplugged will be the first place to play the game, featuring guided demos, creator-led showcases, and a limited run of early-edition preview packs—available exclusively at the convention through Top Deck Games. Attendees will also get a first look at Mothership’s retro-inspired cassette-case packaging, each containing two complete “Booster Decks” that make the game playable right out of the pack.With both founders on-site throughout the weekend, PAX Unplugged becomes the official launch point for Cataclysm Arcade and the first step in Mothership Games’ journey into the tabletop space.

