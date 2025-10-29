A Gift from the Multiverse: MEF5 and 360 WE Music LLC Announce 'Sounds of the Multiverse for Humanity'

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360 WE Music LLC, the music division of 360 Worldwide Entertainment, today announced the launch of Sounds of the Multiverse, the world’s first “extraterrestrial” record label, and the debut of Sounds of the Multiverse for Humanity, a cosmic celebration marking the arrival of MEF5’s new global brand, created by entertainment visionary Mr. Lucas Pina.The launch begins with two singles: the first on October 29, the date when comet 3I/ATLAS reaches its perihelion, the closest point to the Sun; and the second on November 3, when it passes 0.65 astronomical units from Venus. Both precede twenty-eight additional tracks on December 19, when the comet reaches its closest approach to Earth before moving away from the Solar System, completing a total of thirty releases before the end of the year. This celestial timeline symbolizes the union of art, science, and human imagination — a “gift from the Multiverse” that connects listeners across the planet.Created by Mr. Lucas Pina, MEF5 (Mega Extraterrestrial Fest V) represents the next evolution in immersive entertainment: a fusion of technology, storytelling, and creativity that redefines how music and science intersect. This includes their pioneering work on the narrative of the “Fantasy-Cosmic format,” an imaginative extension of the science fiction sector that deepens the connection between art and the unknown. The new global brand operates under the leadership of Mr. John Fragomeni, Global President of 360 WE, and Miss Grace Roeder Oppenheimer, President of Mergers and Acquisitions. Together with Mr. Diego Benitez, Vice President of Music for MEF5, they are orchestrating a movement that extends beyond performance to become a shared cultural and scientific experience.Under Mr. Benítez’s direction, Sounds of the Multiverse transforms science into sound and listeners into co-creators. Designed for the “Ser Ser Generation,” the label encourages audiences to explore the multiverse through a unique artistic language, connecting with characters and worlds that exist within the MEF5 Multiverse. The label’s initial catalog will feature more than a thousand soundtracks featuring twenty-five DJs representing different “multiverses,” each capturing the emotional resonance of its own cosmic realm. MEF5 is collaborating with world-class DJs, music composers, producers, and its own 25 MEF5 DJs, making this a defining collaboration of talent across the globe.The MEF5 brand will culminate in a groundbreaking festival experience in Las Vegas in 2027. The festival will employ SILVER Technology, offering immersive holographic, augmented, and virtual-reality environments that merge story, science, and spectacle. Audiences will engage with lifelike animatronic characters created by Wētā Workshop, the acclaimed studio behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar, while event production is handled by PRG (Production Resource Group), the world’s leading provider of services and solutions in the entertainment and live events industry.PRG’s portfolio includes high-profile productions such as the Super Bowl 2025 and Formula 1 Las Vegas (2024–2025). Mr. Jere Harris (Founder, CEO, and Chairman of PRG) and Mr. James M. Lehner (PRG Senior VP of Global Special Events) will serve as General Producers of the Las Vegas 2027 Festival.MGM Resorts is our associate production partner.Mr. Lucas Pina describes MEF5 as “a call to imagination — a multiverse of infinite creativity that celebrates our connection to the cosmos and each other.” Through Sounds of the Multiverse for Humanity, he invites the world to experience not only music, but the birth of a new cultural era where science, sound, and spirit converge.Listeners can download and experience the music through MEF5’s official multichannel platforms, with accompanying visuals and content accessible at https://360wentertainment.com/ and www.soundsofthemultiverse.com MEF5 — We are Before the Big Bang, a Multiverse of Infinite Imagination.

