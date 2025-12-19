360Music LLC Announces Launch of ‘The Sounds of the Multiverse,’ a Multi-Project Music Initiative

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360Music LLC, a division of 360 Worldwide Entertainment, announced the launch of a new music project titled Los Sonidos del Multiverso (The Sounds of the Multiverse), a multi-release initiative scheduled to debut with six EPs beginning December 19, 2025.The project is structured as a long-term music platform exploring genre-blending electronic and global sounds through multiple themed releases.The initiative was created by Lucas Piña, CEO of 360 Worldwide Entertainment, whose career spans more than two decades in the Latin entertainment industry.The project introduces a conceptual framework built around multiple sonic environments, referred to as “multiverses,” each developed through distinct musical and visual elements.Piña described the origins of the project in a statement:“Throughout my career in the Latin market, I’ve had the opportunity to innovate with rotating stages, transforming concerts by managing to feature more than 27 artists in a single night—creating an unprecedented spectacle in the U.S. market. I have worked with standout superstars such as Jennifer López, Shakira, Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Enrique Iglesias, Romeo Santos, Luis Miguel, Carlos Vives, and many more. We are thrilled about the creation of the first extraterrestrial record label, inspired by the Multiverse, whose music will be recognized as ‘The Sounds of the Multiverse.’ This initiative gives new generations the opportunity to explore expanded sounds within a global creative environment shaped by technological and cultural exchange.”Diego Benítez, a digital music distribution executive with more than 15 years of experience in global audience engagement, is overseeing the project’s execution and release strategy. Together, Piña and Benítez are developing a framework that integrates music, digital platforms, and live experiences.The Sounds of the Multiverse is structured around five distinct sonic environments, each representing a different creative direction:A dream made real, where ethereal sounds echo humanity’s deepest desires. This multiverse invites introspection and emotional resonance.A vibrant fusion of rhythms and genres celebrating cultural diversity and humanity’s quest for the unknown.A visually driven, emotionally charged world where each performance becomes a multisensory work of art.25C & Sanhana:Twin multiverses offering transcendence through hypnotic beats, pulsating bass lines, and meditative soundscapes that guide listeners into spiritual connection.The project includes performances by a lineup of 26 DJs, with music developed across a range of conceptual environments including natural, digital, and experimental soundscapes. The initiative incorporates technology that allows musical elements from different sonic environments to intersect and evolve over time.As the project expands, collaboration opportunities will be made available to artists and producers worldwide, with planned integrations of music, visual art, digital design, and immersive performance elements. The initiative is structured to support long-term creative development across multiple formats.To introduce the project, 360Music LLC will release six EPs, each containing five tracks, beginning December 19, 2025. More than 1,000 tracks are scheduled for release between 2025 and 2027, leading to a planned live event:Mega Extraterrestrial Fest (MEF5) – Las Vegas, 2027MEF5 is planned as a large-scale electronic music festival featuring multiple themed stages, audiovisual installations, and interactive audience experiences connected to the project’s multiverse framework.Lucas Piña, CEO & Founder of 360 Worldwide Entertainment, has more than 25 years of experience producing large-scale Latin music events in the United States. As Senior Vice President of SBS Entertainment, Piña created concert brands including CaliBash, MegaBash, and MiamiBash, collectively selling more than four million tickets and partnering with organizations such as MGM Resorts, Live Nation, AEG Live, and SBS. His work has been recognized by Billboard, which named him to its Latin Power Players list.In 2019, Piña founded 360 Worldwide Entertainment to develop long-form entertainment concepts across music, live events, and digital platforms. The Sounds of the Multiverse and MEF5 represent ongoing projects within that portfolio.Diego Benítez leads digital distribution and audience development efforts for the initiative, overseeing release strategies across streaming and social platforms. Together, Piña and Benítez are leading the development of Los Sonidos del Multiverso as a multi-year entertainment project.

