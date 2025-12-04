Energy Wh*res Returns With Latest Single 'Electric Friends'

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Whores are back… Formed in a DIY basement studio in New York City, Energy Whores are the electrified brainchild of Carrie Schoenfeld — a classically trained pianist, indie filmmaker and Off-Broadway producer — alongside guitarist Attilio Valenti. Known for their thought-provoking blend of synth rebellion and political theatre, the duo have built a reputation for turning social critique into art you can dance to. Their music — an unorthodox fusion of EDM, electro-pop, and experimental art rock — has been praised by the likes of Clash Magazine, EARMILK, and TAGG for its sharp lyrical bite and genre-defying sound.With ‘ Electric Friends ’, Energy Whores continue their exploration of modern alienation in the age of artificial connection. The track is a slow-burning meditation on digital loneliness, peeling back the bright veneer of social media and online intimacy to reveal the emptiness beneath. Built using Logic X, layers of synths, keyboards, and electronic drums, the song’s hypnotic pulse feels both intimate and isolating — a sonic mirror to the virtual world it critiques.“Electric Friends’ is a wry, slow-burning exploration of how technology mediates modern connection,” says Schoenfeld. “Without electricity, all those curated illusions of online friendship dissolve, leaving us to face what’s real and what isn’t.”The duo’s latest work combines biting social commentary with pop accessibility — but here, the satire turns inward; Through avatars, emoji heads, and lifelines of light, Schoenfeld’s lyrics dissect the performative nature of connection, turning the digital age’s promise of closeness into a chilling portrait of dependence.The accompanying music video extends that metaphor through stark visual contrasts — human warmth filtered through LED glare — continuing the group’s commitment to pairing bold visual art with uncompromising messages.Energy Whores’ catalogue has drawn acclaim from across the global independent scene for its fearless honesty. From the ‘Hey Hey Hate’ electropunk protest energy to ‘Pretty Sparkly Things’ hyperpop critique of consumerism, the band have earned a reputation as one of the most uncompromising voices in avant-electronic music, combining rhythm and rebellion with cinematic precision. Garnering critical attention from outlets such as CLASH and Fame Magazine, alongside widespread playlisting and independent radio support - this is an exciting preview of their upcoming full-length project Arsenal of Democracy, slated for a 2025 vinyl release; The album promises an immersive mix of EDM, electro-pop, and experimental art rock, underpinned by folk-rooted lyricism and razor-sharp social commentary.Fans can expect more singles throughout summer 2025, plus visuals, live sessions, and tour announcements on the horizon. Known for their ability to pair urgent themes with addictive grooves, Energy Whores are steadily building a reputation as one of the most uncompromising acts in the alternative electronic scene.“We’re not here to soothe,” says Schoenfeld. “We’re here to shake you up.”Energy Whores’ upcoming album 'Arsenal of Democracy' will further explore this terrain, delivering socially charged storytelling wrapped in electrifying rhythms. With their finger firmly on the pulse of the cultural moment, Energy Whores aren’t just making music—they’re igniting a movement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.