Ballast Books Announces Hard Mind, Soft Heart: A Warfighter’s Battle for Truth, Brotherhood & the Soul of the SEAL Teams

The groundbreaking memoir from Navy SEAL (Ret.) Capt. Bradley Geary is set to release in 2026 following a mandatory Department of Defense review.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books, together with its veteran-focused imprint, Valor Press, is proud to announce the forthcoming release of Hard Mind, Soft Heart: A Warfighter’s Battle for Truth, Brotherhood, and the Soul of the SEAL Teams, the highly anticipated memoir from Navy SEAL (Ret.) Capt. Bradley Geary.

Capt. Geary—one of the most respected leaders in the Naval Special Warfare community—shines a light on the truth in his memoir on faith, leadership, and suffering. As the commander of Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training in 2022, Geary was thrust into the center of a national controversy shaped by incomplete reporting, political pressure, and narratives that failed to capture the reality on the ground. Finally, not only does he expose the full, untold truth, but he also tells the stories that shaped a leader willing to risk it all in defense of the navy’s core values and those entrusted to his care.

In Hard Mind, Soft Heart, Geary sets the record straight about the death of SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen and the US Navy’s cover-up. He offers an unflinching, deeply human account of what happened, why it still matters, and how the fallout affected not only his career but the very soul of the SEAL Teams. The book also chronicles Geary’s decades-long journey through Naval Special Warfare—from the grit and grind of training to the comradeship of combat deployments to the painful losses of teammates who gave everything for their country. You will discover how his leadership philosophy was forged in love for others.

“Brad Geary is finally telling the full story of what happened after the tragic yet politicized death of a BUD/S candidate,” said Andy Symonds, president and publisher at Ballast Books. “This book isn’t just about a tragedy; it’s about leadership, accountability, and the Brotherhood that defines the SEAL community. It’s time the full truth comes to light.”

Built on extensive documentation, firsthand experience, and years of reflection, Hard Mind, Soft Heart offers readers unprecedented transparency into one of the most scrutinized events in recent SEAL history. More than that, it celebrates the men of the Teams—those still serving and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Ballast Books and Valor Press are honored to bring Capt. Geary’s story to a national audience at a moment when conversations about military culture, training, and accountability have never been more urgent.

About Ballast Books

Ballast Books is an independent publisher specializing in compelling nonfiction, memoirs, investigative works, and impactful stories that challenge prevailing narratives. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Ballast is committed to elevating voices with something to say—and the courage to say it.

About Valor Press

Valor Press, an imprint of Ballast Books, is dedicated to publishing books and elevating the stories of veterans, military families, and first responders. Valor champions authentic stories of service, sacrifice, leadership, and patriotism.

For media inquiries, advance interview requests, or rights information, please contact Sarah De Vos at sarah@ballastbooks.com

