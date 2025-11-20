Blue Balloon Books Celebrates National Recognition with Multiple Awards Across Its Children’s Lineup

Brunt and Eggbert The Man Who Owned a Plane Luciana's Finest Hour Sammy Goes to the Doctor Blue Balloon Books logo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Balloon Books is proud to announce an impressive year of recognition, with several of its children’s titles earning top honors from some of the most well-regarded literary award programs in the nation. With recipients ranging from debut authors to seasoned storytellers, these achievements reflect Blue Balloon Books’s commitment to imaginative storytelling, meaningful themes, and exceptional quality in children’s literature.

This year’s award-winning titles include Brunt and Eggbert by Jeff Dorrill, The Man Who Owned a Plane by Theodore A. Adams III, Luciana’s Finest Hour by James Reum, Sammy Goes to the Doctor by Brittany Feria, Have You Met a Doodle Yet by Kristin Winzer, and The Question by Meredith Murray. These stories are celebrated for their creativity, craftsmanship, and heartfelt messages that resonate with young readers and families.

2025 BLUE BALLOON BOOKS AWARD RECIPIENTS

Brunt and Eggbert by Jeff Dorrill

A sweeping, heartfelt adventure of chosen family, courage, and the unbreakable bond between a kind monster and the orphaned boy he loves.

Awards & Honors:

• 1st Place: 2025 Purple Dragonfly Awards, Picture Books (6+)

• 1st Place: 2025 Purple Dragonfly Awards, New Author: Fiction

• Winner: 2025 San Francisco Book Festival, Children’s Books

• Finalist: 2025 American Fiction Awards, Children’s Picture Book: Hardcover Fiction

• Finalist: Best Book Awards, Children’s Picture Books: Hardcover Fiction

The Man Who Owned a Plane by Theodore A. Adams III

A powerful, visionary short story about grief, wisdom, and the intangible gifts we inherit from those we love.

Awards & Honors:

• Winner: American Book Fest Award, Visionary Fiction (2025)

• Gold Impact Winner: Positive Impact Book Awards

• Finalist: American Writing Awards, Children’s Picture Books

Luciana’s Finest Hour by James Reum

A magical, empowering medieval adventure about bravery, resilience, and a girl determined to save her father and her kingdom with the help of her loyal dragon.

Awards & Honors:

• 1st Place: 2025 Purple Dragonfly Awards, Picture Books (6+)

• Honorable Mention: 2025 Purple Dragonfly Awards, New Author: Fiction

• Gold Award: Mom’s Choice Awards

• Gold Award: Literary Titan Book Awards

Sammy Goes to the Doctor by Brittany Feria

A comforting and practical story that helps young children feel confident about visiting the doctor, featuring a main character inspired by the author’s beloved goldendoodle, Sammy.

Awards & Honors:

• Gold Award: Mom’s Choice Awards

• Winner: Literary Titan Book Award (2025), Children’s Books

Have You Met a Doodle Yet? by Kristin Winzer

A playful, heartwarming celebration of the lovable doodle breed that invites readers to discover their adorable quirks, joyful personalities, and irresistible charm.

Awards & Honors

Second Place: 2025 Bookfest Award: Nonfiction - Children’s - Animals

The Question by Meredith Murray

A beautifully illustrated, thoughtful picture book that encourages children not to focus on what they want to be when they grow up but on how they want to be by cultivating kindness, curiosity, and character.

Awards & Honors:

• Winner: Literary Titan Award (2025), Children’s Books

About Blue Balloon Books

Blue Balloon Books, an imprint of Ballast Books, is dedicated to publishing imaginative, heartfelt, and beautifully illustrated children’s literature. The imprint focuses on stories that spark curiosity, foster empathy, and celebrate the magic of childhood. As a hybrid children’s book publisher, Blue Balloon Books is built for dreamers, first-time authors, and storytellers of all kinds. Whether an author has a finished manuscript or just the seed of an idea, the team provides expert guidance every step of the way.

Authors retain full rights, maintain creative control, and earn the majority of royalties while benefiting from professional support to bring their dream book to life. Blue Balloon Books believes the best stories often come from unexpected places and that every storyteller deserves the chance to see their vision become a reality.

Learn more at https://www.blueballoonbooks.com.

