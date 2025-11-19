Ballast Books Celebrates National Award Wins Across Its Nonfiction List

Tip of the Spear Transformation. Designed Ballast Books Logo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books is honored to announce multiple national awards recognizing two of its standout nonfiction titles: Tip of the Spear by Rodney Magallan and Transformation, Designed by Juan Jose de la Torre. These titles showcase Ballast Books’s commitment to publishing powerful, insightful works from leaders who have shaped industries, transformed organizations, and inspired individuals across the globe.

From military memoirs and leadership philosophies to groundbreaking business and innovation strategies, Ballast Books’s catalog continues to amplify voices that challenge conventional thinking and drive meaningful impact.

2025 BALLAST BOOKS AWARD RECIPIENTS

Tip of the Spear by Rodney Magallan

A riveting memoir-meets-leadership guide from a former US Navy SEAL and CIA operative who reveals the mindset behind elite performance and how anyone can adopt it.

Awards & Honors:

• Winner: 2025 International Impact Book Awards

• Winner: 2025 PenCraft Book Awards

• Bronze Winner: 2025 Nonfiction Book Awards

About the Book:

In Tip of the Spear, Rodney Magallan dismantles the myth that only the elite are capable of exceptional achievement. Using the powerful analogy of the spear—its tip, shaft, and collar as well as the hand that wields it—Magallan demonstrates that greatness is not defined by titles or pedigree but by discipline, sacrifice, resilience, and choice.

Drawing from decades of experience as a US Navy SEAL, CIA protective agent, federal marshal, and executive protection leader, Magallan gives readers a rare inside look at what it means to operate at the highest levels. He also offers a motivating call to recognize the value of every role, elite or otherwise. The “tip of the spear,” he argues, is a mindset accessible to anyone willing to put in the work.

Transformation, Designed by Juan Jose de la Torre

A visionary guide to using design as the driving force behind digital transformation, innovation, and competitive business strategy.

Awards & Honors:

• Silver Award Winner: 2025 Nonfiction Book Awards

About the Book:

In Transformation, Designed, global digital transformation leader Juan Jose de la Torre explores how organizations can unlock extraordinary growth by leveraging design as a central catalyst for reinvention. Drawing from his international career in strategy, innovation, and digital acceleration, as well as insights from industry disruptors, de la Torre illustrates how design shapes value, drives customer connection, and fuels continuous evolution.

The book provides practical frameworks for leaders seeking to disrupt traditional business models, enhance experiences, and build future-ready organizations. A masterclass in innovation, Transformation, Designed is essential reading for anyone eager to understand the intersection of design, technology, and business strategy.

About Ballast Books

Ballast Books is a full-service hybrid publishing house dedicated to amplifying powerful voices through titles ranging genres from military memoirs and business leadership to history and fiction to personal development. Through expert editorial guidance, custom publishing solutions, and a collaborative author-first approach, Ballast Books helps thought leaders, innovators, and changemakers bring their stories and expertise to the world.

Authors retain full rights, maintain creative control, and earn the majority of royalties while benefiting from comprehensive editorial, design, distribution, and marketing support. Ballast Books offers end-to-end publishing solutions tailored to each author’s goals.

Learn more at https://www.ballastbooks.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.