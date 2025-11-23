Dr. Michael A. Youssef Begins Personal Transition to Full-time National and International Ministry

Michael A. Youssef, PhD.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael A. Youssef , Founder and President of Leading The Way with Dr. Michael Youssef and Founding Pastor of The Church of The Apostles in Atlanta, announced today that he will be dedicating his full-time energy to his global media ministry Leading The Way beginning summer 2026. Although in the works for several years, the official announcement was made during The Church of The Apostles’ annual congregational meeting today in Atlanta.“Now that God has raised up my son Jonathan to lead The Church of The Apostles for its next stage of growth, I will be devoting my full attention to Leading The Way,” Dr. Youssef said. “I am deeply thankful to the Lord and know that the best is yet to come. I am also deeply grateful to The Church of The Apostles’ leadership for inviting me to remain in the church as the ‘Founding Rector Emeritus’ -- thus helping to ensure continuity,” Youssef said.Watch Dr. Youssef’s announcement to ministry partners: https://youtu.be/kTLKgppHRF8 Known for his deep commitment to the uncompromised preaching of God’s Word and his Biblically-based television and radio broadcasts, which air more than 18,000 times a week worldwide, Dr. Youssef has faithfully led The Church of The Apostles for nearly 40 years—from its first meeting of 28 adults in 1987 to today, with a thriving congregation of more than 3,000 members. He founded The Church of The Apostles with a goal of “reaching the lost and equipping the saints,” which later became the launching pad for Leading The Way’s global ministry—now utilizing every available media platform to reach millions of people in 28 of the most spoken languages.Dr. Youssef continues to press on in obedience to the vision God has entrusted to him—proclaiming Christ to the lost and calling the Church to revival—with plans to expand Leading The Way’s innovative digital ministry, take his nationwide AWAKE America prayer movement to new cities, launch the next wave of Finding True Peace evangelistic commercials, host high-impact evangelistic events across the Middle East, and reach into restricted areas with Biblically-based resources and programming.Through it all, the heartbeat of his ministry remains the same: to passionately proclaim the uncompromising Truth of God’s Word and see millions of lives transformed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ.“I want to take as many people to heaven with me as possible,” Dr. Youssef said, “but we don’t know how long the door is going to remain open to proclaim the Gospel in the places where we are ministering. So, I’m really putting my foot on the accelerator now. We would love to walk through those open doors as long as God keeps them open. Because if we go to sleep, we will have missed a great opportunity.”Although sister ministries, The Church of The Apostles and Leading The Way with Dr. Michael Youssef are separate 501(c)3 organizations. Both will continue to operate in the context of their individual callings and mission. Both are overseen by separate Boards of Directors.Media InquiriesContact Mike Tilley: mtilley@ltw.org | 404-809-4094About Leading The WayLeading The Way is a global ministry passionately proclaiming the uncompromising Truth of Christ through every available form of media. Founded by pastor, author, and cultural anthropologist Dr. Michael A. Youssef, the ministry is reaching millions of people worldwide through compelling Biblical teaching programs and resources, Finding True Peace evangelistic commercials, solar-powered Navigators, THE KINGDOM SAT TV channel in the Middle East, Biblically-trained Field Teams, city-wide rallies, a nationwide prayer movement, and more—reaching millions here at home and in restricted areas and remote villages.Learn more at LTW.org

