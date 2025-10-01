Michael A. Youssef’s AWAKE DC Rally to Call Nation to Prayer, Repentance, Revival at Pivotal Moment for America

November 15, 2025 at DAR Constitution Hall

Thousands are expected to gather for an evening of worship, prayer and preaching, acknowledging that our nation’s greatest need is Christ.

Nearly 300 years ago, the First Great Awakening swept across America. We’re praying God will do it again.” — Michael A. Youssef

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMichael A. Youssef’s AWAKE DC Rally to Call Nation to Prayer, Repentance, Revival at Pivotal Moment for AmericaOn the heels of national tragedies that have left an indelible mark on the nation, pastor and internationally respected Bible teacher Dr. Michael A. Youssef will preach an urgent revival message at AWAKE DC. This unique gathering takes place Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the historic DAR Constitution Hall.“In the past few weeks, we’ve seen our nation shaken to its core,” said Dr. Youssef, founder of Leading The Way. “America is not the same—and neither are we. God is calling His people to pray, repent and proclaim the Gospel boldly. Revival is the only hope for true change in our country.”AWAKE DC was born out of Dr. Youssef’s nationwide prayer movement, which began in 2020 and went viral online, mobilizing nearly 500,000 prayer warriors across all 50 states to pray for another move of God across the country.Thousands are expected to gather for AWAKE DC, with Congressional staff, public servants and local leaders also invited to join the evening of worship, prayer and preaching, acknowledging that our nation’s greatest need is Christ.AWAKE DC is one of several strategic city-wide rallies hosted by Dr. Youssef’s ministry, from Boston to San Antonio, with a vision to impact 10 of America’s top cities by 2028.“There is hope for another move of God in our country, but it must begin with repentance on the part of believers,” said Dr. Youssef. “Nearly 300 years ago, the First Great Awakening swept across America. It began in the church and turned into a nationwide awakening. We’re praying God will do it again.”Tickets are now available at AWAKEDC.com.Event Details:Event: AWAKE DC with Dr. Michael A. YoussefDate: Saturday, November 15, 2025Location: DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C.Time: 7:00 PM ETTickets: Early bird tickets are now available at AWAKEDC.comMedia InquiriesContact Michael Tilley: mtilley@ltw.org | 404-809-4094About Leading The WayLeading The Way is a global ministry passionately proclaiming the uncompromising Truth of Christ through every available form of media. Founded by pastor, author and cultural anthropologist Dr. Michael Youssef, the ministry is reaching millions of people worldwide through compelling Biblical teaching programs and resources, Finding True Peace evangelistic commercials, solar-powered Navigators, THE KINGDOM SAT TV channel in the Middle East, Biblically-trained Field Teams, city-wide rallies, a nationwide prayer movement, and more—reaching millions here at home and in restricted areas and remote villages.Learn more at LTW.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.