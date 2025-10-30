Grammy-Nominated Artist Tauren Wells to join Michael A. Youssef’s AWAKE DC Rally in November

AWAKE DC - November 15, 2025 at DAR Constitution Hall

Special Event Uniting Nation’s Capital in Worship, Prayer and Revival at Constitution Hall

I’ve been praying for the Third Great Spiritual Awakening for nearly 60 years. By faith, we’re praying that God will send a spark that ignites it.” — Michael A. Youssef, PhD

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor and internationally respected Bible teacher Dr. Michael A. Youssef has announced that Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated artist Tauren Wells will participate at the upcoming AWAKE DC revival rally. This landmark prayer and worship gathering takes place at the historic DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, November 15, 2025.“God has given us this opportunity in D.C., and we want to be faithful in proclaiming the Gospel and encouraging the church to wake up in these last days,” said Dr. Youssef.Wells, who is known for powerful songs like Hills and Valleys and Known, is anticipated to lead thousands in worship as Christians come together and seek God for a movement of spiritual revival and renewal across America. The artist and Texas-based pastor has shared before about the moment he first sensed God’s call to mobilize believers.“I was 20 years old when I feel like God first put in my heart the dream to galvanize people around the vision of the local church, to elevate the Gospel, to bring people into their purpose, and to send them out to do what they’ve been uniquely designed to do,” Wells said.AWAKE DC comes on the heels of AWAKE Boston, Dr. Youssef’s first city-wide revival rally, where more than a thousand people gathered for an extraordinary night of worship and prayer in the city where the First Great Awakening began nearly 300 years ago. The Boston rally was marked by many powerful moments, including prayer ministry that continued for over an hour after the event, spontaneous worship in the halls, and tears of repentance and gratitude as Youssef urged attendees to wake up from spiritual sleep, experience freedom from fear and anxiety, and walk in the joy, peace and purpose of Christ.“I’ve been praying for the Third Great Spiritual Awakening for nearly 60 years. By faith, we’re praying that God will send a spark that ignites it,” Youssef said. “There is hope for another move of God in our country, but it must begin with repentance on the part of believers. We’re praying God will do it again.”AWAKE DC will be Youssef’s second destination in a nationwide call to revival that will span five additional cities over the next year. The Washington, DC event will also feature married worship duo Garett & Kate.Tickets are now available at AWAKEDC.com.Event Details:Event: AWAKE DC with Dr. Michael A. YoussefDate: Saturday, November 15, 2025Location: DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C.Time: 7:00 PM ETTickets: Now available at AWAKEDC.comMedia InquiriesContact Mike Tilley: mtilley@ltw.org | 404-809-4094About Leading The WayLeading The Way is a global ministry passionately proclaiming the uncompromising Truth of Christ through every available form of media. Founded by pastor, author, and cultural anthropologist Dr. Michael Youssef, the ministry is reaching millions of people worldwide through compelling Biblical teaching programs and resources, Finding True Peace evangelistic commercials, solar-powered Navigators, THE KINGDOM SAT TV channel in the Middle East, Biblically-trained Field Teams, city-wide rallies, a nationwide prayer movement, and more—reaching millions here at home and in restricted areas and remote villages.Learn more at LTW.org.

