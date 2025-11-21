Global Data Systems Welcomes Grant Black as Vice President of Unified Operations

Veteran technology executive joins GDS to lead IT strategy, systems integration, and service delivery alignment.

His leadership is a powerful addition to our team as we continue expanding our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and integrated IT solutions to our clients.” — Doug Pickle, President of Global Data Systems

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Data Systems (GDS) is excited to announce the addition of Grant Black to its executive leadership team as Vice President of Unified Operations. A nationally recognized technology leader, Grant brings over 25 years of experience in IT innovation , systems architecture, and operational excellence across both public and private sectors.Throughout his distinguished career, Grant has held pivotal roles spanning software development, system integration, cybersecurity, cloud strategy, and enterprise risk management. His deep technical acumen is matched by his proven ability to lead transformational initiatives and optimize complex IT operations.As a former Department of Defense contractor, Grant spent more than 21 years supporting national defense programs, including senior roles with Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics Information Technology. He was the Chief Architect of one of the DoD’s earliest cloud products, and he led the first large-scale migration of U.S. Navy systems into the AWS Cloud, achieving full DoD Risk Management Framework (RMF) accreditation.Most recently, Grant served as Director of Technology for St. Tammany Parish Government, where he oversaw multiple mission-critical functions including cybersecurity, network administration, GIS, and IT support services. Under his leadership, the region advanced its digital infrastructure, improved service delivery, and strengthened data protection protocols.“Grant brings a rare combination of vision, versatility, and deep experience in unified operations,” said Doug Pickle, President of Global Data Systems. “His leadership is a powerful addition to our team as we continue expanding our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and integrated IT solutions to our clients.”A celebrated leader in the Louisiana IT community, Grant was named 2023 IT Leader of the Year at the Louisiana IT Symposium, further cementing his reputation as a forward-thinking and impact-driven executive.As Vice President of Unified Operations, Grant will oversee all aspects of internal IT systems, service delivery infrastructure, and operational strategy with a focus on ensuring client satisfaction, scalability, and cross-functional alignment across departments.ABOUT GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMSGlobal Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice and Collaboration, and Cloud services. With more than 35 years of industry experience, GDS helps organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through the strategic application of world-class IT solutions. Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, GDS is committed to making IT simple so clients can focus on what matters most: their business.Learn more at www.getgds.com and follow us on LinkedIn.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.