Global Data Systems Promotes Monica Theriot‑Habetz to Vice President of Service Fulfillment & Compliance

Longtime GDS leader steps into new executive role focused on service optimization, compliance, and client success.

Monica’s ability to balance the demands of day-to-day execution with a long-term process improvement mindset makes her a perfect fit for GDS.” — Doug Pickle, President of Global Data Systems

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Data Systems (GDS) is proud to welcome Monica Theriot-Habetz as its new Vice President of Service Fulfillment & Compliance , further strengthening the company’s commitment to operational excellence, strategic growth, and client success.With more than 35 years of experience in engineering and technology, Monica brings a track record of visionary leadership and transformative execution. Her career has spanned senior leadership roles across engineering, project management, and IT operations, where she has consistently driven results through financial stewardship, collaborative problem-solving, and a relentless focus on measurable outcomes.“Monica’s ability to balance the demands of day-to-day execution with a long-term process improvement mindset makes her a perfect fit for GDS,” said Doug Pickle, President of Global Data Systems. “She brings not only technical expertise but also a leadership style grounded in mentorship, accountability, and a deep commitment to excellence.”Before joining GDS, Monica served as Director of IT/Project Management at Petroleum Engineers, where she led complex cross-functional initiatives and advanced digital transformation in the energy sector. She attended University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a focus on Mechanical Engineering (CAD-CAM), where she also developed a strong foundation in analytical thinking and systems design that shaped her approach to technology leadership.Throughout her career, Monica has championed process innovation, team development, and technology-driven solutions that deliver long-term value to organizations and their stakeholders. Her approach is rooted in transparency, talent cultivation, and continuous improvement, key pillars of GDS’s culture.As Vice President of Service Fulfillment & Compliance, Monica will lead initiatives to optimize delivery operations, enhance internal systems, and ensure regulatory alignment across all service areas.ABOUT GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMSGlobal Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice and Collaboration, and Cloud services. With more than 35 years of industry experience, GDS helps organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through the strategic application of world-class IT solutions. Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. GDS is committed to making IT simple so clients can focus on what matters most: their business.Learn more at www.getgds.com and follow us on LinkedIn.# # #

