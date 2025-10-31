Global Data Systems’ Joshua Harry and Evan Thibodeaux Recognized as CRN 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders

Rising Leaders Joshua Harry and Evan Thibodeaux Earn National Recognition for Their Contributions to IT Innovation and Client Success

They are thoughtful, driven, and committed to helping our clients succeed. Their leadership has already made a lasting impact at GDS, and we’re excited to see what they accomplish in the years ahead.” — Doug Pickle, President of Global Data Systems

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Data Systems (GDS), a leading full-service managed service provider , is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named two of its standout team members, Joshua Harry and Evan Thibodeaux, as 2025 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders. This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to the growth and success of their organization.The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers, and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and IT consultants.Joshua Harry and Evan Thibodeaux play key roles in delivering next-generation IT and cybersecurity solutions for Global Data Systems’ clients across the Gulf South region. Known for their technical knowledge, strategic thinking, and client-first approach, both leaders have helped advance GDS’s mission to make IT simple, secure, and scalable for growing businesses. Their innovative work in managed services, cloud infrastructure, and network modernization has earned the trust of clients in healthcare, construction, and industrial sectors.“We’re incredibly proud to see Joshua and Evan recognized on the 2025 CRN Next-Gen Leaders list,” said Doug Pickle, President of Global Data Systems. “They represent the best of what’s next in our industry. They are thoughtful, driven, and committed to helping our clients succeed. Their leadership has already made a lasting impact at GDS, and we’re excited to see what they accomplish in the years ahead.”“The individuals named to CRN’s 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list have set themselves apart as driven pioneers in the early stages of their IT channel journeys,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “We celebrate their outstanding and inventive impact on their organizations and the broader IT channel. We’re excited to see how they continue to shape and strengthen the channel in the years ahead.”The 2025 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list is available online now at www.CRN.com/nextgen ABOUT GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMSGlobal Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice and Collaboration, and Cloud services. With more than 35 years of industry experience, GDS helps organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through the strategic application of world-class IT solutions. Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, with additional offices in Lake Charles, GDS is committed to making IT simple so clients can focus on what matters most: their business.Learn more at www.getgds.com and follow us on LinkedIn.ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY (TCC)The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.thechannelco.com MEDIA CONTACTS© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.comGlobal Data Systems Contact:Victor WukovitsRegional Sales DirectorGlobal Data SystemsEmail: marketing@getgds.com# # #If you would like more information about this release, please contact ​Victor Wukovits, Regional Sales Director​ at ​337.291.6663​ or email ​marketing@getgds.com​.

