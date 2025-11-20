Charleston Tours & Events Announces its Most Festive Holiday Season Yet

Charleston Princess cruising Charleston Harbor Santa that will be aboard for the cruise Light Displays from James Island County Park Festival of Lights

A curated collection of seasonal tours invites locals and visitors to experience Charleston in its most enchanting season.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, our experiences are designed to capture the heart and soul of Charleston during this magical time.” — Drew Yochum, VP Sales & Marketing

CHARLESTON , SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Tours & Events invites locals and visitors alike to embrace the magic of the holidays with a festive lineup of unforgettable experiences. From newly added Santa Brunch Cruises to enchanting light displays at James Island County Park Festival of Lights with their bus tour company, Adventure Sightseeing to top rated, Harbor History tours aboard the Carolina Belle, Blues and BBQ Cruises aboard the Charleston Princess including the annual Holiday Parade of Boats, they've curated events that showcase the timeless beauty and vibrant holiday spirit of Charleston.Holiday Highlights Include:Santa Brunch Cruises – November 29, December 7 and 21Celebrate the holidays with Charleston Harbor Tours aboard the Charleston Princess along with Santa! Photos with Santa will be taken at boarding and included with your ticket! Your copies will be printed and given during the cruise. Then Santa will mingle with guests throughout the cruise, giving families great opportunities for more photos and an unforgettable experience for the whole family! A delicious holiday brunch buffet will be available throughout the cruise. There will be some great live, historic narration and a well-appointed gourmet buffet brunch set up by Charleston favorite, Duvall Catering. Fun for the whole family!Adventure Sightseeing Festival of Lights with TransportationEnjoy a magnificent time at the James Island County Park for Charleston's one and only holiday Festival of Lights! There are over 700 displays and 2 million lights. Enjoy a few trips through the drive thru portion and then enjoy free time for Santa's village include life size Christmas cards, food trucks, fire pits for roasting marshmallows and more. Running daily from now through December 31st (with the exception Christmas Day). Transportation from downtown and s’mores kits included. The tour will leave from the Charleston Visitor's Center located at 375 Meeting St. at 4:45 p.m. Downtown hotel pick up is offered starting at 4:15. Holiday Blues and BBQ Cruise aboard the Charleston PrincessHop aboard the Charleston Princess for a fantastic evening on the water. This is a unique way to enjoy getting out on the water with family and friends and way more fun than a stuffy sit down dinner. Charleston Harbor Tours has partnered with some great local and regional musicians for a fantastic cruise featuring amazing live music, breathtaking views of the "Holy City" and a delicious BBQ buffet! The buffet includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, mac & cheese, cole slaw, buns and sauces on side, and water. Fully stocked bar on board with beer, wine and holiday cocktails for purchase! This cruise is perfect for date nights, groups of friends, group outings, or any occasion. Available dates are December 4, 11, 13, 18 and 26.Live Narrated Harbor History Tours aboard the Carolina BelleCelebrating over 20 years on Charleston Harbor, this 1920’s bay steamer replica tour vessel all decked out for the holidays! This 90-minute cruise covers 75 points of interest narrated by the Captain and features a fully stocked bar and snack bar with great holiday drink specials. Operating daily (closed Christmas Day) at 11:30, 1:30 and 4pm with a special morning departure at 9:30 on Saturdays and December 26-31.Give the Gift of ExperienceLooking for the perfect holiday gift? Charleston Tours & Events offers gift certificates and season passes for tours and experiences, ensuring your loved ones create memories that last a lifetime. Currently gift certificates are 30% off through December and Season Passes are discounted $100.“Charleston comes alive during the holidays, and we’re thrilled to share the season’s joy through our carefully crafted events,” said Drew Yochum, VP Sales & Marketing at Charleston Tours & Events. “Whether you’re a local or a visitor, our experiences are designed to capture the heart and soul of Charleston during this magical time.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.