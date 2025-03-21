Charleston Tours & Events announces new catering partnership for Lunch and Brunch Harbor Tours and Dinner Cruises

Carolina Belle photographed from the SC Aquarium on the Charleston Harbor Charleston Princess cruising Charleston Harbor

New for 2025, Charleston Tours & Events will be offering daily Lunch Cruise, Sunday Brunch Cruises and weekly themed and dining cruises

We are excited to elevate our tour offerings with outstanding cuisine,” — Beth Scribner, President and COO

CHARLESTON , SC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Tours & Events is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with a local premier catering company known for its exceptional Lowcountry cuisine. This collaboration brings a fresh dining experience to Charleston’s waters with the launch of Narrated Lunch and Brunch Tours and the exclusive catering partnership for the beloved Blues & BBQ Live Music Dinner Cruise.Beginning March 20, 2025, visitors and locals alike can enjoy an immersive Narrated Lunch and Brunch Tour , departing daily at 11:30 AM. This one-of-a-kind experience blends Charleston’s rich history with a delectable chef-curated meal. Guests will sail through the scenic Charleston Harbor while enjoying a guided narration that highlights the city’s storied past, iconic landmarks, and maritime heritage. The Lunch Tours will feature a gourmet boxed lunch, perfect for enjoying a flavorful meal while taking in the harbor views. The Brunch Tours will offer a delicious brunch buffet, providing a variety of morning favorites to complement the relaxing cruise experience. In addition, this local catering company will be the exclusive provider of Charleston Tours & Events’ popular Blues & BBQ Live Music Dinner Cruise, ensuring guests enjoy top-tier, locally inspired barbecue alongside live blues music performed by talented regional musicians. This long-standing favorite will feature enhanced menu offerings and a dining experience that perfectly complements the soulful sounds and breathtaking harbor views.“We are excited to elevate our tour offerings with outstanding cuisine,” said Beth Scribner, President & Chief Operating Officer of Charleston Tours & Events. “This partnership allows us to offer an unparalleled combination of history, live entertainment, and delicious Lowcountry flavors, making for an unforgettable experience on Charleston’s waters. Guests can expect thoughtfully crafted menus that celebrate Charleston’s rich culinary traditions while enhancing their tour experience.”Tickets for the Narrated Lunch and Brunch Tours and Blues & BBQ Cruise are now available for booking at CharlestonHarborTours.comAbout Charleston Tours & EventsCharleston Tours & Events is a family owned and operated business tracing their roots back to 1908. They specialize in providing unique and engaging travel experiences in Charleston, SC. Offering a range of tours from historical explorations to scenic cruises, the company is dedicated to showcasing the best of the Holy City. Charleston Tours & Events owns and operates Charleston Harbor Tours and has 3 vessels in Charleston. the Carolina Belle, the Charleston Princess, and the Schooner Pride. They also operate city bus and plantation tours through Adventure Sightseeing. They also own and operate Day Trips to Charleston in Myrtle Beach, Cape Fear Riverboats in Wilmington, NC, Hampton Roads Harbor Tours in Hampton, VA and Hudson River Cruises in Kingston, NY.

